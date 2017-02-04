NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eyeing Mario Chalmers, Jordan Farmar, Kirk Hinrich & Others

Fortifications could be en route for LeBron James and the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, who had a disappointing 7-8 record in January. Veteran point guards Mario Chalmers, Jordan Farmar, and Kirk Hinrich, and wing Lance Stephenson are booked to work out for the Cavaliers on Wednesday, league sources informed ESPN. Other free-agent prospects are relied upon to go to the session, sources say. Contingent upon how well the members perform, sources with information of the Cavaliers' reasoning trust one could be marked before the All-Star break.

Cleveland has one roster spot available, however, could open up another space ought to the team choose to forgo center Chris Andersen, who is out for whatever remains of the season with a knee harm reports, espn.

James has publicly called the Cavaliers front office to add a veteran playmaker to the program.

Chalmers, 30, has recouped from a correct Achilles tear that happened last March when he was an individual from the Memphis Grizzlies. Chalmers has encounter playing with James; they were colleagues for four seasons in Miami, coming to the NBA Finals four circumstances and winning two titles. Chalmers, who is known for creating in pivotal turning points, has career averages of 9.0 focuses and 3.8 helps reports, fantanba.

Farmar played in two games this season for the Sacramento Kings and has arrived at the average of 7.7 points, 2.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds for his career.

Stephenson, 26, is sound in the wake of restoring a groin injury that required surgery in November. The New Orleans Pelicans in this manner were compelled to defer the 6-foot-5 swingman because of roster constraints. He's a tough edge shield and somebody who can contribute in a playmaking role. For the Pelicans, Stephenson averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds in six games off the seat.

Hinrich, 36, played for the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks last season. He hasn't played in a game since May amid the second-round playoff series against the Cavaliers. At 6-4, the 13-year veteran has career averages of 10.9 points and 4.8 assists and makes 3-point endeavors at a 38 percent clip.

Cleveland plays the Minnesota Timberwolves at Quicken Loans Arena the day of the group workout.