Apple iPhone 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: The Ultimate Battle of Top-End Smartphones

Last year Apple has launched the iPhone 7, the newer version of iPhone series. Now, Samsung is preparing to come up with Galaxy S8. If reports are to be believed South Korean company is going to feature some cutting-edge specs in its upcoming flagship. On the other hand, Apple might unveil iPhone 8 in September this year.

iPhone 8 is probably going to have a battery of 3300 mAh. According to Forbes, Galaxy S8 might feature 3250 mAh battery. They are both a change, contrasted with their forerunners and will squeeze up the gadgets adequately. The quick charge innovation is likewise going to be joined on both gadgets guaranteeing that you just invest a short energy charging the gadget. Samsung Galaxy S8 might be launched during MWC, 2017.

The Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 will both have heavenly cameras that will catch the best of pictures in all lighting conditions. A portion of the mutual camera features will incorporate optical picture adjustment, geo-tagging and facial acknowledgment. The iPhone 8 will have a 24MP essential camera with 7MP for the front camera. Galaxy S8 then again will have 30MP for the back camera and 9MP for the front camera reports, Isamsunggalaxys8.

iPhone 8 will highlight an octa-center A10 processor. This astonishing processor will offer bursting speeds while utilizing low power. Galaxy S8 will then again have the Snapdragon Qualcomm octa-center processor. This likewise offers astounding rates with incredible multi-entrusting capacities.

iPhone 8 will have memory alternatives of 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB inside memory, with expandable double small scale SD card bolster. It will have a RAM of 5GB to keep all procedures running easily. Galaxy S8 will have choices for just 64GB and 128GB for the fundamental memory, with RAM of 6GB.

Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone 8 are both expected to be great devices. Both feature cutting-edge specs. Stay tuned for more updates.