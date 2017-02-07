WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, John Cena and Other Matches

Recent WWE reports have revealed some insight into the most anticipated Elimination Chamber which is slated to occur on February 12, 2017, the coming Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. Fans have not yet possessed the capacity to get over the Royal Rumble 2017, and the following pay-per-see occasion is practically here.

The Elimination Chamber occasion will be a Live and selective SmackDown show. With only short of what one week left for the show, there is a considerable measure of WWE bits of gossip that give out intriguing insights about the occasion reports, cagesideseats.

In the most recent week's SmackDown Live demonstrate the members for the Elimination Chamber Match for WWE Championship were declared. The members for the match are AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Barron Corbin, The Miz, and Bray Wyatt against the protecting Champion, John Cena, as detailed by Birmingham mail.

In the most recent couple of weeks, Naomi has had a couple striking triumphs over Alexa Bliss. Naomi will get an opportunity to fight it out with the champion with the gold hanging in the balance in Elimination Chamber.

American Alpha required a stage up from a challenge. Be that as it may, the whole team needed to take an interest. Consequently, Tag Team Championship Turmoil was framed to set up match for the straps. The teams that will be included in this Tag Team Turmoil are The Usos, The Vaude Villains and the certain Ascension, Heath Slater. Also including Breezango and Rhyno, as revealed by Cagesideseats reports, wrestling inc.

Nikki Bella versus Natalya in Elimination Chamber

The battle between the two has been continuing forever throughout recent weeks and an ideal opportunity to settle the score has come. They've been grinding away throughout recent weeks, and it's a great opportunity to settle the score.

These are the matches for which the official declaration has been made. Notwithstanding, WWE bits of gossip recommend that there will likewise be Randy Orton versus Luke Harper, Becky Lynch versus Mickie James, and Dolph Ziggler versus Apollo Crews in the show. Additionally, upgrades will be accessible when the show goes open to question on Sunday. For more WWE Elimination Chamber news and updates, stay tuned.