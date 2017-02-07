'Star Wars' Episode 8 Spoiler: Leak Suggest Rey's Father Is Kenobi

A leak detailing a major fight scene between Kylo Ren and Rey in “Star Wars” Episode 8 might have just dropped how Rey would learn about the identity of her father. Several theories have risen since it was revealed that the upcoming film was given the title “The Last Jedi.” Luckily, for fans who are craving for more information, a source from the Irish set revealed a fight sequence wherein Kylo Ren went against Rey.

The leak first came out from the Youtube account of Mike Zeroh, a popular site that breeds “Star Wars” theories. A friend of his from Ireland shared minor details about “Star Wars” Episode 8, highlighting a major lightsaber duel between Kylo Ren and Rey that was filmed at Pinewood Studios using a foam set piece, as per Express. Daisy Ridley who plays Rey previously teased that her character might get injured either physically or emotionally.

Connecting the dots, the idea comes to mind is that while the two duel, Kylo Ren would tell Rey who her father is, thus, afflicting her emotional injuries. Furthermore, it has been speculated that the moment-of-truth scene would be similar to the situation of Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Star Wars” Episode 1. Others, however, would like to believe that the scene would be similar to when Darth Vader told Luke Skywalker in Episode 5 the famous line: “I am your father.”

Hanging from her hands, Rey would then learn the identity of her father from Ren. Zeroh further theorized, “Maybe is she is related to Kenobi, this could be her parallel to Obi-Wan.” Aside from reflecting the scene, this also made Kenobi as a contender for Rey’s father. This details, however, is yet to be confirmed in “Star Wars” Episode 8.

Meanwhile, the official first footage of Episode 8 is expected to come out in April. The footage, as Star Wars News confirmed, will contain behind the scenes reel for “The Last Jedi” and will come out alongside the “Star Wars” Celebration. This is not surprising considering that this also happened for “The Force Awakens,” and “Rogue One.”

Albeit a speculation, April has always been the month when “Star Wars” teaser comes out. As such, aside from the BTS reel, a teaser for “The Last Jedi” might also come out. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!