iPad Mini 5 Release Date Update: Apple Tablet Likely to be Released Next Month Under New Name

By Kanika Gupta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 08, 2017 04:02 AM EST
Apple's iPad Mini Goes On Sale

Apple's iPad Mini Goes On Sale(Photo : Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

The last iPad was released back in 2015. Since then, the Apple enthusiasts have been waiting for its successor. Now two years later, speculations indicate that the company is all set to launch an upgraded version of their iPad Pro, only smaller.

According to recent reports, iPad Mini's next variant will launch in March and the company may rename it as iPad Pro Mini. The upcoming tablet may sport a 7.9-inch screen with Retina display technology. However, industry experts believe that it could also come in other sizes such as 9.7 or 12.9-inches. There is also speculation that the latest next-gen tablet will feature 1536x2036 pixels in an aluminum chassis, just like its latest iPhones, Tech Times reported.

Further assumptions indicate that the rumored iPad Pro Mini or iPad Mini 5 will be lighter and 1mm thinner than its ancestor. Under the hood, the tablet will either carry A9 or A10 processor. The tablet is likely to sport 3GB RAM and come in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options. There is a fair chance that the next-gen iPad Mini 5 or iPad Pro Mini will come loaded with iOS 10.3 that is currently in beta phase but will most likely be launched by the time the tablet is released.

The next-gen tablet by Apple may not witness any major upgrades in its camera. The upcoming model may keep its 8MP rear and 1.3MP front camera. Since the tablet is thinner, it is also likely to feature smaller battery. However, it will not affect the tablet's performance and battery life.

According to Neurogadget, other features in the upcoming tablet may include 3D Touch and Apple Pencil support. Additionally, it may also come with IP68 certification, making it water resistant. Rumor indicates that Apple might remove its 3.5mm jack on their upcoming tablets too. iPad Mini 5 could be priced at US$399 for the base variant.

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

