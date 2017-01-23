AirPods News: Apple’s Expensive Wireless Headsets Reach Top Spot; Things Apple Can Change In Their 2nd Gen AirPods

Apple Inc. unveiled the latest iterations of its smart phone, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, the Apple Watch Series 2, as well as AirPods, the tech giant's first wireless headphones(Photo : Stephen Lam / Getty Images)

When Apple announced and subsequently launched their AirPods, these wireless headsets were not only a unique concept but also an expensive one. Even after a month long delay, the company was able to capture 26% of wireless headsets market share, soon after the launch.

According to Rolling Stone, the reviews show that the people who have used the AirPods are really impressed with it, despite the price tag of $159 which is a lot of money for a set of earphones. However, due to improved quality of music, ease of use and wire-free experience, users believe that it is a good bargain.

A Reddit use, ChrisMorrisOrg, also claims that Apple AirPods have much better music quality than the regular earpods. The user also said that the device stays put in your ear, even after shaking your head vigorously. Based on the positive reviews and the market stats, AirPods justifies the top spot in the Bluetooth headsets category.

Meanwhile, some industry experts believe that even though the AirPods are easy to pair with the iPhone, are unbelievably lightweight and provide seamless Bluetooth connection, there are still some changes that should be incorporated in the future updates.

In a report by Business Insider, it was highlighted that AirPods last a total of 4-5 hours on a full charge. However, the forthcoming updates should make the wireless earpods last longer, with improved battery life.

The report also noted that something as small and slippery as an AirPod is likely to lose at some point. Hence, Apple should devise an app like "Find My iPhone," for the Bluetooth headsets, to detect the missing AirPod.

Another downside to using AirPods is that they are controlled by Apple's voice assistance, Siri. However, Apple should consider giving the users physical control on their iPhones to maneuver the volume.

Even though Apple's AirPods come at a heavy price, their convenience and hassle free use makes them very popular among users. Industry experts predict that small changes along the way will also make them unbeatable.