Taylor Swift Desperate To Follow Emma Stone’s Acting Footsteps

Taylor Swift has always been interest in acting career. Now reportedly the singer wants to be the next Emma Stone.

According to Radar Online, the "Bad Blood" singer is now asking her managers to bring her an acting role similar to Emma Stone's "La La Land." Apparently, the huge success of the movie has inspired Taylor very much.

"La La Land" has bagged six Golden Globes and 12 Academy Award nominations. According to insider, Taylor wants to do a musical movie of her own but her team doesn't think she is ready to take such a project yet.

Many people have requested Taylor and the singer wants her dream to come true soon. But the source revealed that her management is not sure about her acting talent.

Taylor Swift has worked as guest appeareance in films like "The Giver" and "Valentine's Day". She has also played a part in TV series "New Girl". But to undertake a challenging role like Emma Stone, Taylor needs to take some serious acting lessons.

"They don't think she (Taylor) can handle the acting part of it so no one knows how to tell her," Radar Online quoted the insider saying. "She seems to wonder why Emma Stone is such a big ingénue, and thinks that it should be her."

The insider added that Taylor's ego is very big and it has become very challenging for her team to make her realize that maybe acting is not her forte. The singer is a huge success in her musical career already.

She has won 10 Grammy Awards and the official Guinness World Records site announced that Taylor has made a record for most million-selling weeks on US album charts. The 27-year old is worth a massive $250 million.

Expecting that Taylor Swift will receive the same recognition as Emma Stone by simply acting in a musical drama is a little farfetched. But only time will tell if the singer is up for the challenge or not.