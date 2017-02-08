Nina Dobrev Bids Heartwarming, Emotional Goodbye From 'The Vampire Diaries' Once Again

Nina Dobrev has once again said adieu to "The Vampire Diaries." Needless to say, this time none of the fans' favorite characters are coming back.

According to MTV, the actor has posted a heartwarming emotional message on Instagram. In the long message Dobrev has described how much the TVD family and fans means to her.

She started the message by saying her second goodbye feels just like her first one. Although two years have passed but since then but it still feel like yesterday.

Dobrev mentioned that she finally shot her very last scene of the series. "Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn't have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends," Nina Dobrev wrote on her Instagram.

The actress played the role of Elena Gilbert in the series finale. Dobrev further added that she is hoping to receive favorable reactions from fans when they will see the last episode.

Nina Dobrev continued with her message and thanked all her fans for their passion, love and tremendous support over the years. As her TVD chapter ends, she is now ready to look forward on to the next adventure and hopes that her fans will continue to stand beside her.

Dobrev then thanked the cast and crew of "The Vampire Diaries" for providing her some best memories in the past eight years. She stated that she is eternally grateful for all the opportunities the series has given her.

Along with the message was a picture that features custom engraved gifts for her Vampire Diaries family. Nina Dobrev explained those are "#Forever keys" for TVD.

Meanwhile, how Nina Dobrev's character Elena Gilbert's return will affect Kai's story arc. According to Hollywood Life, Kai is the big baddie of the series.

Details are still unclear but CW has released new photos of Kai returning to TVD. This episode is set to air on Feb. 17 and is titled "The Lies Are Going To Catch Up To You.

Fans have been speculating what will trigger Dobrev's character Elena's return. Kai's power is not unknown to the fans and rumors are rife that may be his power will be the key answer to this question.