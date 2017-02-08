2017 MacBook Pro Update: Latest MacBook Pro Specs Leaked

If Apple's launch pattern is any indication, the company brings a Mac refresh every year. However, this year, the Apple enthusiasts already know what to expect in the upcoming 2017 MacBook Pro.

According to an Apple blogger, Pike Universum, the latest macOS beta released three motherboards and none of them are compatible with any of the existing MacBook Pro laptops. However, it uses the identical power management data as the MacBook Pro models, 13-inch and 15-inch, released in 2016.

Since the 2017 MacBook Pro lineup is expected to feature more resourceful Kaby Lake processors, being the natural descendant of SkyLake processors from 2016 models, the news parallels a six-week old report claiming that the upcoming MacBook will witness minor changes in its processing power.

Advertisement

First reported by MacRumors, the blogger identified the beta codes in the upcoming macOS 10.12.4 indicating that Kaby Lake processor is likely for three variants of 2017 MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar.

The latest discovery of the code hidden in macOS beta is aligned with the latest rumors that 2017 MacBook Pro will be powered by Kaby Lake processor that is likely to launch sometime this year. Apple will also reportedly slash the prices of their new MacBook Pro laptops and launch a 32GB RAM variant, tackling the issues with existing lineup.

The blog noted that with Kaby Lake, the processing power may not increase considerably, as compared to the current SkyLake processors, but the on-board GPU competences and power efficiency will certainly improve.

The first reports about 2017 MacBook Pro getting a Kaby Lake refresh started circulating in January this year, after the production schedule of new models surfaced. Even though a 32GB variant is expected, it may not launch until 2018.