Selena Gomez, The Weeknd News: Canadian Singer Ready To Embrace New Relationship As Disney Star Meets His Friends

Things are heating up between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd. The class apart singer is sparking romance rumors with the Canadian singer, which is definitely a head turner.

The high-spirited couple is taking their relationship to the next level. While they are draped in love with each other, The Hills singer has decided to arrange for a special rendezvous for Selena with The Weeknd's friends.

Selena and The Weeknd finished a romantic gathering in a trip to Italy, where they bestowed the paparazzi plenty to talk about. While the internet and media outlets were going berserk over their classy romance, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) wants his better half to meet the rest of the clan.

The Weeknd posted a picture on Instagram where he was seen with his manager Sal's baby for the first time, reports Life and Style. Pulling off a shock, guess who accompanied the 26-year old songwriter and it's none other than Selena!

While Selena could not be spotted in the shared photograph, she became obvious when Sal shared a collage on his respective account, who is also a longtime friend of The Weeknd. French Montana could also be spotted in the picture as the group shared their happiness on the arrival of the new baby.

While the rumour mill is continuously churning speculations regarding the new couple, Selena and The Weeknd remain oblivious to their surroundings. Their romantic getaway in Florence and Venice proved how serious they are with each other.

Putting up a loved-up display, Selena and The Weeknd were seen enjoying art and an expensive gondola ride in the city of romance. According to Hollywood Life, Italy seems to be synonymous with the term romance and there could not have been a more perfect place to exhibit his love for Selena.

The source added that with all the political tensions and menace including Trump's victory, the singer just wanted to stay away from the never-ending spotlight. He craved for love and beauty and Selena's company gave him all.

While Selena and The Weeknd enjoy each other's company, Justin Bieber does not seem to be a fan of it. He is clearly disowning Selena and have constantly slammed The Weeknd's music.

"Hell no I can't listen to a Weeknd song," reports TMZ when asked if he listens to his music, before adding, "That s--t's whack."