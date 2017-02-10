Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 10, 2017 | Updated at 11:05 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd News: Canadian Singer Ready To Embrace New Relationship As Disney Star Meets His Friends

First Posted: Feb 10, 2017 10:58 PM EST
2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway

2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway(Photo : (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images))

salxco

salxco

Things are heating up between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd. The class apart singer is sparking romance rumors with the Canadian singer, which is definitely a head turner.

The high-spirited couple is taking their relationship to the next level. While they are draped in love with each other, The Hills singer has decided to arrange for a special rendezvous for Selena with The Weeknd's friends.

Selena and The Weeknd finished a romantic gathering in a trip to Italy, where they bestowed the paparazzi plenty to talk about. While the internet and media outlets were going berserk over their classy romance, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) wants his better half to meet the rest of the clan.

The Weeknd posted a picture on Instagram where he was seen with his manager Sal's baby for the first time, reports Life and Style. Pulling off a shock, guess who accompanied the 26-year old songwriter and it's none other than Selena!

While Selena could not be spotted in the shared photograph, she became obvious when Sal shared a collage on his respective account, who is also a longtime friend of The Weeknd. French Montana could also be spotted in the picture as the group shared their happiness on the arrival of the new baby.

While the rumour mill is continuously churning speculations regarding the new couple, Selena and The Weeknd remain oblivious to their surroundings. Their romantic getaway in Florence and Venice proved how serious they are with each other. 

Putting up a loved-up display, Selena and The Weeknd were seen enjoying art and an expensive gondola ride in the city of romance. According to Hollywood Life, Italy seems to be synonymous with the term romance and there could not have been a more perfect place to exhibit his love for Selena. 

The source added that with all the political tensions and menace including Trump's victory, the singer just wanted to stay away from the never-ending spotlight. He craved for love and beauty and Selena's company gave him all. 

While Selena and The Weeknd enjoy each other's company, Justin Bieber does not seem to be a fan of it. He is clearly disowning Selena and have constantly slammed The Weeknd's music. 

"Hell no I can't listen to a Weeknd song," reports TMZ when asked if he listens to his music, before adding, "That s--t's whack."

 

(Photo : salxco/Instagram)

 

 

SEE ALSO

Selena Gomez, The Weekend Officially Dating Each Other - Exes Hadid, Bieber Draped In Jealousy

Selena Gomez Crushed After Splitting From Justin Bieber; Singer Enters Rehab To Get Over 'Justin Addiction'

Tagsselena gomez, selena gomez The Weeknd

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Atom Test

Scientists Identified The Theories Behind Formation Of Moon From The First Nuclear Explosion Of Earth

Scientists from the University of California collected radioactive glass from the first nuclear site of New Mexico. Zinc and other volatile materials were found in the trinitite. Lead scientist Dr. Day found similarities between the formation of Moon and Trinitite.
Dead Sea Scrolls Online Library Launched

New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Discovered by Israel's Hebrew University; What's Inside [DETAILS]
Fly-through of Gloria Knolls Slide, Queensland

0.3 Million Years Old Massive Undersea Landslide In The Great Barrier Reef, 30 Times The size Of Uluru, Australia
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed
SundanceTv and The Hollywood Reporter Festival Kick Off Party

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Cable is 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan; Wolverine Cameo Finally? [RUMORS]
'Worlds, Galaxies, And Universes: Live Action At The Walt Disney Studios' Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' News: See What Jack Sparrow is Up To in Newest 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Super Bowl Trailer [VIDEO]
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

'Stranger Things 2' News: Super Bowl 2017 Trailer Reveals Halloween Release, Trailer [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics