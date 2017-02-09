Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

iPad Pro 2 News and Update: Apple Might Come up With Two Versions of iPad Pro in 2017

By Shailesh Sharma (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 12:29 PM EST
Apple Unveils New Versions Of Popular iPad

Apple Unveils New Versions Of Popular iPad(Photo : (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

There are rumors that Apple plans on launching two brand-new second-generation iPad Pros this year. If reports are to be believed the new iPad Pro 2 will come up with great specs.

The rumor mill is on and going regarding Apple's plans of launching two new, second-generation iPad Pros this year. Apparently, the upcoming iPad will be replacing the already existing iPad Air 2 and will be ensuring that the screen sizes come in a more expansive range namely 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch. Let's take at more details regarding what can be expected from the upcoming iPad Pro 2 in the coming months.

As reported by PCAdvisor, the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Pro is expected to feature the new A10X processor along with other added, beneficial upgrades that have been updated to run along with the upcoming Apple Pencil 2. Additionally, the iPad Pro 2 is also expected to pack ultra-thin bezels. This may also indicate that the gadgets might not come with a physical home button as such.

If rumors are to be believed, the other version of the upcoming iPad Pro 2 will be low-cost and will be 9.7-inches large in terms of display. This version will come along with either an A9 or A9X processor, which is great given the gadget is merely a budget category specimen.

Since Apple finishes 10 years with its iPhone family this year, the company would obviously want to highlight that achievement and therefore, there are chances that the company might pre-pone the launch altogether. According to Mirror, iPad Pro 2 might come up in March or later this year. 

Recently, it was reported that Apple was facing a difficult time producing the fast performing chipsets. Therefore, this particular glitch might delay the launch altogether. Power consumption is high and hence, the ambitious technology that Apple plans on integrating may take time. For more iPad Pro 2 updates, stay tuned.

 

 

 

