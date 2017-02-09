Tom Brady Is Recognized As The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time

Tom Brady's achievements are destined, although he may have the skills and the right strategy to the game, there is something from winning the most important game and making him the 'Greatest of all Time'. On his recent interviews, it was never personal for him to achieve five Super Bowl rings or even have his fourth Super Bowl MVP award. But his colleagues think otherwise, and they thought it was humble enough for Brady not to think highly of himself.

It was pure gratitude and awe for his co-Patriots to be on the same field with him, according to reports from ESPN, he is the greatest quarterback of all time and he deserves the recognition. The remarkable 34-28 win over New England Patriots on Sunday was a solid proof that whenever he is in the game, the team will win. And while others think it was just pure luck and coincidence, the benefit is still with Tom Brady and his team as he brings them to seven successful Super Bowls with him.

That's how the G.O.A.T crown is on his head for an uncertain time unless someone will be born to surpass him; nevertheless, it may stay with him until he lives. Tom Brady has already made a history and has become a living legend but not to all who have been tuning with the game since 30 to 40 years ago. Those were the times when the name of Joe Montana or Peyton Manning can still be heard on the field as supporters cheer for them while they give unbeatable scores for their team.

But the generation has given already the answers to questions of who is the greatest, and at this moment, Tom Brady owns the crown. It is not all about the five Super Bowl rings, four Super Bowl MVP award or the Super Bowl-record 466 passing yards as reported by Sporting News. It was his determination to win every game he plays and to bring his team to where it is now.

It takes time in being 'great' and Tom Brady slowly climb the steps to greatness, waiting for the right time to harvest all his hard work. The road was not easy as he had encountered failures or falling into steps, but when he stood up to continue, he had reached a higher level than he had imagined for himself.