Monday, February 13, 2017 | Updated at 12:53 AM ET

One Direction's Harry Styles is All Set to Release His Debut Solo Record

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 12, 2017 08:58 PM EST
One Direction Celebrate The Release Of Album 'Four' On NBC Today Show

One Direction Celebrate The Release Of Album 'Four' On NBC Today Show(Photo : Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

It seems like fans will not have to wait much longer for Harry Styles' first ever solo record. Following the footsteps of his One Direction band members, this solo venture is expected to come out this year.

Styles has been living in a golden time with back-to-back success falling in his bag. The singer recently made his big screen debut in Christopher Nolan's WWII epic "Dunkirk", scheduled for release in July.

According to the Daily Mail, Styles won't be the first One Direction member to bring out his solo record. Fellow 1D stars Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have already received heavy popularity with their own music.

In an interview with Billboard, Rob Stringer, CEO of Columbia Records, announced that the 23-year-old's solo record will be available very soon. Stringer stated that Style's solo venture is going to be 'authentic'.

"We're close and we're very excited," Billboard quoted Stringer. "We have a record we're incredibly excited about and it's not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he's here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who's authentic."

Zayn Malik became the first ex-1D star to bring out his solo album "Mind Of Mine." The album and its lead single, "Pillowtalk", reached number one in several countries.

Following the band's hiatus, Tomlinson released the single "Just Hold On" with Steve Aoki in December 2016. The single reached number 2 in the UK.

Niall Horan's "This Town" generated positive reviews from both music critics and fans. The single reached number 9 on the UK singles chart.

Moreover, another 1D star Liam Payne is reportedly working towards his own debut album. Payne has been in the US and just returned to UK to be with his pregnant girlfriend Cheryl.

Taylor Swift-Zayn Malik Sultry ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Music Video Is Out; Swift Buys Samuel Goldwyn’s Mansion

Zayn Malik Film's 'Fifty Shades Darker' Music Video In Rain: Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid Rumored To Be In The Video

