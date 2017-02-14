2017 iPhone X Rumors: Apple’s 10th Anniversary iPhone May Cost More than MacBook Air; Most Anticipated Specs Revealed

Apple's iPhone 7 And New Apple Watch On Sale In New York(Photo : Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

As per Wall Street Analysts, "X" denotes the 10th anniversary of iPhone. If 2017 iPhone X rumors are indeed true, then Apple will cement the upward pricing trend for its smartphones.

According a Fox News, citing Fast Company, it is not exactly unheard of as the latest iPhone 7 Plus with 256 GB space retails at $969. If the 2017 iPhone X rumors are accurate, the upcoming smartphone will parallel MacBook Air that starts at $999.

A market research analyst from Canalys, Daniel Matte, told the publication in an email that one of the reasons that can explain 2017 iPhone X rumor about high price tag is the OLED screen. Organic light-emitting diode is the most anticipated spec in the rumored iPhone X. With the help of this technology, the company will be able to produce curved screen display, akin to Samsung Galaxy S7.

An insider source apprised of the manufacturers' "supply chain" activities revealed in an email to the same publication that the company is acquiring high number of OLED display screens, validating the speculation that the latest iPhone will witness a massive design and spec overhaul.

Apart from $1000+ pricing, other 2017 iPhone X rumors indicate that the phone will launch with a 5.8-inch display screen, which is slightly bigger than the current iPhone 7 Plus' 5.5-inch screen.

Meanwhile, according to 2017 iPhone X rumors, the new design of the smartphone will contain no bezels and that it will look like a smooth "black monolith," giving it a minimalistic, yet stylish finish.

The company is also rumored to get rid of its signature home screen that will be built into the display, with no physical buttons at all. The volume button, power button and the mute button are all expected to be embedded into the device's body. iPhone X rumors indicate that the company will also borrow iPhone 7's pressure sensing 3D touch technology for their said device, Yahoo News reported.

Apple is also expected to power their iPhone X with 10nm based A11 processor. This next-gen processor will give the latest device a performance boost and increased battery life. Additional 2017 iPhone X rumors reveal that the tech giant may also be planning to finally introduce their new line of iPhones to wireless charging.

2017 iPhone X rumors suggest that the new device is likely to launch by the end of summer or in fall event. Apple did not provide any comment.