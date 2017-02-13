Arctic Is Planned To Be Refreezed With $500 Billion Fund Before It Melts

The fear that the Arctic will melt faster than it was thought made Steven Desch and his colleagues come up with the idea of building 10 million wind-powered pumps over the Arctic ice cap, a $500B plan to refreeze the region's shrinking sea ice. During winter these would pump water to the surface of the ice where it would freeze and the cap would be thickened.

The Arctic current cap layer exceeds 2 to 3 meters thick but constantly eroded by the earth's climate change. The pumps would help maintain the thickness of the cap layer thus it would not continue to melt but refreezes unlike what is happening today.

According to The Guardian, this idea was published in Earth's Future, the journal of the American Geophysical Union with a price tag of $500 bn. Although the cost is too high but it is the kind of outlay that may become necessary if we want to halt the calamity that faces the Arctic, said Desch. Desch and other scientists predicted that if no necessary move humans will do to prevent the Arctic from melting or to make it refreezes, it will completely disappear in summer, possibly by 2030.

What danger can it give? If the Arctic's summer sea ice cover will be totally lost, many species would be endangered such as Arctic cod and polar bears and pristine habitat would be destroyed. The planet's warm will also get intense. When the ice will be removed, solar radiation would not be reflected back into space. The weather patterns across the northern hemisphere will be disrupted.

The project seems to be highly imaginable and it would cost extremely expensive. This was just considered because researchers are desperate enough to find a solution to the problem. Professor Julienne Stoeve of University College London said that the situation is causing grave concern.

Latest observation that Jennifer Francis of Rutgers University worried her as when she said that last November when sea ice should have begun thickening and spreading over the Arctic as winter set in, the region warmed up. It is pretty shocking, she said. Thus, the plan to refreeze the Arctic should be implemented as soon as the planet can still be saved.