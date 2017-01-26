Ethics Is Artificial Intelligence’s Next Frontier

AI possesses a unique position man's cultural imagination. So, what more does AI foresee to accomplish in the future?

It was just recently when people witnessed the latest US presidential elections and how AI was used in predicting its outcome. Will we ever live into a future where machines are more intelligent and powerful than humans?

According to Tech Crunch, President Obama during that time was the host of the White House Frontiers Conference, focusing on the top global technologies that were featured on the WIRED. The then-president showed confidence that AI would put US on the forefront of innovation. But the question is: would Trump continue what Obama has started?

AI's result in the future may be like as many sci-fi movies where machines are as intelligent as human or even more than that. Even the recent American poll proved that AI's prediction was more accurate than that of policy experts. Recently we have witnessed AI's great accomplishments in technology such as self-driving cars, credit cards fraud prediction and virtual personal assistants (just like that of the movie "Surrogates").

Since it is a scary thinking that in the near future machines would be much powerful than human, the next frontier of AI is ethics. In this sense, when the leading innovators will not only consider technology that will drive AI but also ethics that would boosts its growth, then, automated cars would be regulated to ensure public safety. AI would be used to streamline government operations and provide new jobs of course for humans not for machines.

AI and ethics should work together in all aspects of technology and innovation starting from the field of healthcare to transportation and even government functions. If AI has to be improved more, ethics should be highly considered to prevent AI's sci-fi side from prevailing and for a harmonious tech future.