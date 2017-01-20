James Bond: Aidan Turner, Tom Hardy and James Norton Still on Top; Usual Criteria for 007 Actors

Now that Daniel Craig has again said the "slash my wrist" words about playing 007 again the bets on who would be the next James Bond continue.

According to The Week, for some time James Norton tops the list, this time Tom Hardy and Aidan Turner is fighting closely. This is based largely on fans favorites. But what are the usual criteria the production would choose an actor to play the 007 spy in movies?

He should be British

Number one qualification of a James Bond actor is being British. Not yet non-British until this time was chosen as the 007 actor. There were some who may be considered but at the end was rejected because of being not British. One for example is the popular actor Mel Gibson. In 1987 MGM had suggested him for the role but Albert R. Brocolli rejected him. Christopher Lambert was also considered in 1987 but was rejected also just by having French accent.

Known face but not involved with controversies

James Bond actor should have a popularity but not to the extent that he is overexposed to some controversies. In 1972 Guy Peters was considered but rejected because producers want a known face. Recently Ryan Gosling (not also a British) is on the top list but having rumored with Taylor Swift put him below. This qualification might in harmony with the role of being a spy.

Good actor

Many have tried to audition but were rejected because of being not the taste the producers like. Say for example David Warbeck, he was suggested with the role but acting was considered "wooden".

Not so tall

A spy should not look like a basketball center. That's why most of the successful James Bond actors are not so tall, but of course not also short. Peter Snow was rejected because of this.

Has a look and actions like a good fighter

Since the role involves a lot of hand to hand fighting, the actor must be seen as a good fighter. Daniel Craig is the best pick for this.

Charming

Of course, this is the quality that successful James Bond actors have. Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan are the best picks for this.