Jamie Foxx Revealed About Violent Attacks at a Los Angeles Restaurant

Premiere Of Open Road Films' 'Sleepless' - Arrivals
The footage of the incident that happened in Saturday night was posted by TMZ. At first the actor and his friends were seen dining when a guy approached to them complaining of their being too loud. Eyewitnesses confirmed what really occurred. According to them after the said approach, there were exchanges of words from the guy and Foxx friends and suddenly things turned violent, Foxx, 49, got caught in the middle.

 

According to US Magazine, Foxx immediately took to Instagram on Monday, January 9 to let fans know what really happened. In the video Foxx can be heard saying "Damn, f-k, word is out man", and he can be seen holding a towel to his right eye. He said he knows fans have heard about what happened to him and saw some videos. He just wanted to address what happened from his perspective. "All I was trying to do, man, was keep my eye on things," he added.

Then he removed the towel and revealed one crossed eye to prove he was just playing a prank on his fans. Then he said "I'm just f--king with y'all, man. Everybody's good. 2017. We don't want no violence. We don't want to get hurt."

Foxx used the opportunity to promote his new action film, Sleepless. He said if fans want to see him whooping some ass they should watch him in the movie.

In the movie, Foxx plays a Las Vegas undercover cop caught stealing a large cocaine shipment from a cold-blooded crime boss (Scott Mc Nairy). Because of this his son was kidnapped. While doing his rescue plans, a beautiful Internal Affairs investigator (Michelle Monaghan) will complicate the situation.

The movie is a remake of the 2012 French action hit, Nuit Blanche directed by Baran bo Odar. And will be opened in theaters this weekend.

 

 

