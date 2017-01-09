Jean-Claude Van Damme And Dolph Lundgren Are Teaming Up For A New Action Movie

Back in 1992 Van Damme played the role of a secret government project the Universal Soldier. Together with Lundgren they both made a very good movie. Hard kick, powerful punches, and huge muscles (he was called "muscles in Brussels") is the trademark of the Belgian actor, while Lundgren was seen as a very good villain. Action fans would not forget their tandem in that movie.

Those were glorious times for Van Damme, after 1990's, his movies were gradually declining. But thanks to Sylvester Stallone, he was offered to play the role of the lead villain in Expendables 2. That signaled for a good comeback for the action man. In that movie he again worked with Lundgren but Lundgren played the good guy. But the movie had really done well, as The Guardian reported.

According to Cinema Blend, this time different teaming up will be watched with Van Damme and Lundgren, they will be allies. Van Damme will play a deep cover operative imprisoned by the CIA on a Submarine. Although the role of Lundgren was yet revealed but it would be good news for Van Damme and Lundgren fans to see them again in one movie joining forces to kick the bad guys.

Van Damme is fresh from his newest comedy movie "Jean-Claude Van Johnson". Recalling on his previous movies fans could never forget how he played the time-travel cop in "Time Cop", the hard hitting "Kickboxer", the fugitive in "Nowhere to Run", and the big movie "Hard Target". While Lundgren fans also would not want to skip this since he had made such notable credits recently such as playing Gunner Jensen in all the Expendables movies, submarine commander in Hail, Caesar, and FBI agent Zack Reed in Kindergarten Cop 2.

In Black Water, Chad Law has written the script, Producers are Richard Switzer and Tyler Konney