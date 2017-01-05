Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Halle Berry Strikes Secret Custody Deal With Olivier Martinez

Jan 05, 2017
CBS Television Studios & Amblin Television's 'Extant' Premiere - Arrivals

(Photo : Frederick M. Brown / Stringer)

After two years of marriage the couple settled their divorce on December 29, 2016. A file gotten by Radar also revealed Berry, 50, and Martinez, 50 agreed to have joint legal and physical custody of their kid, Maceo, 3 yr old.

According to People, the file signed by both parties said; ”I have actually participated in a contract with the other celebration relating to real estate for and assistance of our small kid.” Yet they did not mention in the files their vacation visitation schedule and no particular custodial terms are stated in order to safeguard the personal privacy of the celebration. As stated also in the files Berry informed the judge that she desired her marriage ended by January 1, 2017 and the cause for the separation is “difference of opinion.”

Their conjugal properties such as residential or commercial are still under contention. It can be recalled that the couple tie the knot on July 13, 2013 in Chateau des Conde in Vallery, France after 3 years of dating. And now they are separated. Both Halley and Olivier welcomed 2017 as singles.

Halley was now a three-time divorcee. Her first was David Justice, a former American outfielder and designated hitter in Major League Baseball in 1992 - 1997. Her second was Gabriel Aubry, a Canadian model, whom she got a child Nahla Aubry, 8 years old, and the third Olivier Martinez, a French Hollywood actor. While Olivier Martinez, the third party of the movie “The Unfaithful Wife” is a first time divorcee, as Mail Online reported.

Both of them have colorful movie career, Halle Berry won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2002 for her performance in the romantic drama Monster's Ball she also starred in 007’s Die Another Day and Olivier Martinez received a César Award for "Most Promising Actor" he had also known in the movie SWAT.

