Saturday, December 31, 2016

Artist Honors All The Stars We Lost In 2016 With One Heartbreaking Beatles-Inspired Collage

By Mary Rose Malinao (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 30, 2016 03:02 AM EST
Crystal Palace v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Cardiff City(Photo : Professional Sport / Contributor)

Chris Andrew Barker, an English professional footballer who is a defender and assistant manager at Weston-super-Mare decided to create a collage with all the stars passed away this year using The Beatles song Sgt. Pepper Lonely Hearts Club as a template.

Chris has posted the first version of his collage in November including four celebrities who died earlier. These are:

Prince, an American songwriter multi-instrumentalist, and record producer who died in April 21, 2016 by accidental fentanyl opioid overdose.

Alan Rickman, an English actor and director known for playing a variety of roles. Die Hard fans could not forget him when he played as the lead villain. He died of cancer on 14 January 2016 at the age of 69.

Gene Wilder, an American film actor, director and author. He died due to complications of Alzheimer's disease.

David Bowie, an English singer, songwriter and actor died in January 10, 2016 due to liver cancer. For Bowie Chris wrote: "A lot of people speculate that Bowie was actually the glue that was holding the universe together. It's certainly been a bit different since he tragically passed away," as Perez Hilton reported.

Then two who joined them lately are:

Carie Fisher, an American actress, writer and producer. She died December 27, 2016 due to cardiac arrest. And;

George Michael, an English singer, songwriter, and record producer known as Wham member. He died December 25, 2016 also of heart attack.

These personalities have contributed a lot to the industry they have known with. Chris barker may be also a fan.

According to Follow News, also included in the collage were undesirable incidents of 2016 which featured three most notable: Brexit, Donald Trump won the U.S. election and the reduction of Toblerone's size.

The collage marks the year 2016's losses and hope that this coming year will bring great loads of fun and wonderful surprises to enjoy.

 

 

