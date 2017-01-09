'Pirates of the Caribbean' Medallion Expected to Haul in a Bundle

The movie medallion used and worn by Keira Knightley throughout the first installment of the franchise is up for auction.

According to TMZ, RR Auction's site is now inviting interested fans to place their bids that will end on January 11. It is expected to rake in more than $2,500. Although it will cost you almost the same as real gold but the feeling that you own the medallion which Keira once held close in the "Pirates of the Carribean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" is worth or even more than the price.

It can be recalled that the story of the movie revolves around the medallion. The medallion is one of the 882 gold pieces (treasure of Cortez) took by the Black Pearl's crew led by Captain Barbossa in Isla de Muerta. Because of this they were cursed that made them immortals. Sounds good but they did not enjoy the effect of the curse since they could not even taste the foods that mortals eat. Moonlight revealed their true identities as living dead, as the Fandom reported.

The only solution for the curse to be lifted is to return all the pieces of the gold with the blood of the owner spilled in it. Believing that Elisabeth Swann played by Keira Knightley is the descendant of the owner of the medallion they kidnapped her. But unknown to them the real descendant is Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) love interest of Elisabeth.

At the end of the movie the curse was lifted when Turner's blood spilled in the treasures, but Captain Barbossa was pierced by Captain Jack Sparrow same time as the curse was lifted. So Captain Barbossa died while Jack Sparrow was lifted from the curse because at the end it was also revealed that he was included with the curse.

That is why the medallion is that worth, owning it in real life feels like being Elisabeth Swann or Will Turner.