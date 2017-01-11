'Justice League' Steamy New Photo Looks Ready to Rumble

Warner Bros. released a steamy photo of Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as the Flash, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman, captures the fans' interests. This photo got published on USA Today and gives the lasting impression of these super powers as if they're ready to rumble and even fresh from a steamy shower.

According to USA Today, its director Zack Snyder described it as theall mega power in a single place. That's some mega-power all in one place. "It was all about the filling-out of this massive comic-book pantheon with the biggest and coolest heroes we could," he even added.

However, it was quite noticeable that Henry Cavill as Superman was not visible with these steamy league members. Of course, the reason is not a secret for those who have already seen "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." In the meantime, fans should standby for Cavill's entrance in this film as he is scheduled for some form of appearances in some scenes.

The costume of the characters easily catches the eyes of Justice League fans. Although they already knew since September that Batman will be in Tactical Suit, it still stunning to see Ben Affleck in this Batman costume with intimidating blades.

Wonder Woman's metallic costume shines perfectly that fans could recall this to the classic outfit of Lynda Carter. The terminator-liquid-metal aspect in Cyborg's look is another wonderful attraction here. The usual lightning bolt system in the costume of Flash suggests a classic way to entice fans. Aquaman looks fantastic with "Game of Thrones" as Momoa looks super-powered and regal here, CNET reported.

The new photo signals a warm yet cool invitation to everyone to watch out for what Warner Bros. has in store for everyone. This even excites fans even more.