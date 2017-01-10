The Batman: 9 Director Choices Who Could Replace Ben Affleck

An Alternative View Of The 'Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice' New York Premiere(Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff)

Ben Affleck is not so interested to direct the upcoming solo Batman movie which about months ago Warner Bros. has announced that it was him who will sit in the director's chair.

According to Cinemablend, the cause was not certain, but sure thing is Warner Bros. will go on with the movie without the lead starrer as director. But who could be the most possible to take his place?

IGN has listed 9 filmmakers who could realistically replace Ben Affleck if he finally drops out. The basis for these choices is of course their reputation as director in Hollywood and how possible Warner Bros would also pick one of them. Here they are:

Josh Whedon

The director of Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, he is a comic-book author and has penned several titles. He expressed willingness to do the Batman director's job as in 2015 he told MTV, Nobody doesn't want Batman, everybody wants to play with Batman, Come on."

Gareth Evans

His originality and energy is impressive. He is very qualified.

Guy Ritchie

He has worked with Warner Bros. since 2008. He established well in action, and the studio will feel safe with him in the director's chair.

Antoine Fuqua

His qualification as a good director in action and even in movies with fantastical settings will be proven in Training Day, King Arthur, Olympus Has Fallen, and The Magnificent Seven.

Chad Stahelski and David Leitch

They have shown expertise in stunts. They worked together as directors in the movie John Wick. Recently they worked on separate projects, Chad on John Wick 2 and David on Deadpool 2.

Drew Goddard

He wrote and almost directed several TV shows such as Daredevil and the Defender to the Martian, Cloverfield, Lost, and Buffy. He also almost directed Spiderman spin-off Sinister Six. Who knows he would be picked this time.

Lexi Alexander

The only woman for this list yet she has directed big films such as Punisher: War Zone and episode of Arrow. She refused Wonder Woman. But we don't know this time if she would be the pick and would agree.

Andres Muschietti

He was proven in horror flick Mama, imagine Batman mixed with a little horror.

Batman is thought to be released in 2018.