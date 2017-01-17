Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 | Updated at 2:04 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Why Ewan McGregor Was Worried About His Role In The Trainspotting Sequel

By Mary Rose Malinao (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 10:40 PM EST
Actor Ewan McGregor of the television show 'Fargo' speaks onstage during the FX portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at Langham Hotel on January 12, 2017.

Actor Ewan McGregor of the television show 'Fargo' speaks onstage during the FX portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at Langham Hotel on January 12, 2017.(Photo : Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown)

Trainspotting 2 that will hit theaters in January 27 had its first in 1996. So it's been 21 years and all original actors are also coming back. The long year gap caused everyone who returned to feel uncomfortable. One of them is Ewan Mc Gregor, now 45, who played Mark Renton during his 25 years old.

According to Cinema Blend, the movie would mirror Ewan's life since Renton will return to Leith, Edinburgh after 20 years. Ewan also lived in Scotland before but now he is just visiting his town almost annually. Although Ewan's life may be different with the character Mark Renton who is a heroin addict, the fact that he was away from Scotland for many years made him afraid to accept the role. It's been so long since he played the first Renton and he wasn't sure if he could be Scottish again. It was easier the first time since he was still close to his Scottish root.

He moved away from Scotland since his 17 year old. He went to London to go to drama school, he just went home annually because his parents and whole family reside there. This was the main reason why he was hesitant at first to accept the role. Renton is the most Scottish of all the characters in the movie. And I suddenly thought, fuck! What if I can't do it? What if I'm not Scottish anymore?, he said.

But Ewan McGregor still accepted the role, he finally realized that he was still Scottish enough to play the role. Anything about the former role would be forgotten such as the emotions, physicality, and vocal style but since it was a loved role recalling can be also easy, Daily Record reported.

Also the plot of T2 helped to make it easier, in T1 it was ended with Renton running away, and now it would be started with Renton's coming back after 20 years, this time he will explore again his old friendships and relationships.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Brad Pitt Struggles To Smile At Hollywood Event While Custody Battle Wears Him Down

Google Maps Allows Users To Book And Pay For Uber Rides Within The App Itself

Jamie Foxx Revealed About Violent Attacks at a Los Angeles Restaurant

'Justice League' Steamy New Photo Looks Ready to Rumble

The Batman: 9 Director Choices Who Could Replace Ben Affleck

TagsEwan McGregor, Mark Renton, drama school, Scottish, Worried About His Role In The Trainspotting Sequel

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

New scientific researches point out that the first humans arrived North America, 10,000 years earlier than previously thought.
A detailed view of art or recovered pieces displayed in part in the permanent Egyptian collection and also part of the 'Queens of the Nile' Exhibition .

Mummies Of Babies And Crocodiles Found Inside The Tomb Of Ancient Egypt
ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration 2017 - Red Carpet

"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, News & Update: Zoe Kravitz Explains Leta Lestrange's Role in Newt Scamander's Life in Sequels [DETAILS]
La Union de Morelos official photo

Mexican Totoaba Fish Near Extinction â€“Bladder With Aphrodisiac Properties Worth More Than Cocaine
Prince Harry attends the ICAP's 24th annual charity trading day in aid of Sentebale at ICAP on December 7, 2016 in London, England.

Prince Harry Is With Meghan Markle For A Weekend Of Hopeful Public Appearances And Royal Family Introduction [VIDEO]
The Science Behind Marijuana

Marijuana on Expanding Research to Become A Medicinal Drugs
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from itâ€™s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

â€˜The Big Bang Theoryâ€™ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howardâ€™s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics