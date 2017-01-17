Why Ewan McGregor Was Worried About His Role In The Trainspotting Sequel

Trainspotting 2 that will hit theaters in January 27 had its first in 1996. So it's been 21 years and all original actors are also coming back. The long year gap caused everyone who returned to feel uncomfortable. One of them is Ewan Mc Gregor, now 45, who played Mark Renton during his 25 years old.

According to Cinema Blend, the movie would mirror Ewan's life since Renton will return to Leith, Edinburgh after 20 years. Ewan also lived in Scotland before but now he is just visiting his town almost annually. Although Ewan's life may be different with the character Mark Renton who is a heroin addict, the fact that he was away from Scotland for many years made him afraid to accept the role. It's been so long since he played the first Renton and he wasn't sure if he could be Scottish again. It was easier the first time since he was still close to his Scottish root.

He moved away from Scotland since his 17 year old. He went to London to go to drama school, he just went home annually because his parents and whole family reside there. This was the main reason why he was hesitant at first to accept the role. Renton is the most Scottish of all the characters in the movie. And I suddenly thought, fuck! What if I can't do it? What if I'm not Scottish anymore?, he said.

But Ewan McGregor still accepted the role, he finally realized that he was still Scottish enough to play the role. Anything about the former role would be forgotten such as the emotions, physicality, and vocal style but since it was a loved role recalling can be also easy, Daily Record reported.

Also the plot of T2 helped to make it easier, in T1 it was ended with Renton running away, and now it would be started with Renton's coming back after 20 years, this time he will explore again his old friendships and relationships.