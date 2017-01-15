Google Maps Allows Users To Book And Pay For Uber Rides Within The App Itself

The Google Maps app is seen on an Apple iPhone 4S on December 13, 2012 in Fairfax, California. (Photo : Getty Images)/Justin Sullivan)

Google empowers everyone with another exciting additional feature of Google Maps. Google Maps allow you to book for your Uber rides and even lets you plan our trip in advance with its truly amazing services.

According to Time, Google announced this newly integrated app feature on Thursday. This new feature experiments on books rides not only for Uber but even for Lyft too.

Google Maps updates let you see the various ride options with more functional details. When opening the rides services mode, Google Maps appear instead of the traditional ride options and service providers in that annoying long list.

This is very convenient to commuters who are always busy managing rides and schedules daily. Whether you go for Lyft or Uber rides, you don't have to exit Google Maps to choose and book your desired ride services. You can actually book for your preferred ride service directly on Google Maps app itself.

It means that you can instantly access your preferred ride service, quickly choose your destination and routes you can see it on Google Maps, choose a particular taxi service and even pay for that ride with just a few clicks from your handheld device. The app update even allows you to compare prices and service features of various ride options before you proceed to check out.

This booking feature with Google Maps is not only available in the US. Google aims to add more ride service partners to be accessible worldwide. This new feature is now made available on both the iOS and Android users around the world, MacRumors reported.

Google Maps also gives its commuters promotional offers and discounts on various ride options. Everything comes handy for everyone's comfort and convenience as you don't have to install the Uber app in your device.

Create or sign in to existing Uber account on Google Maps and manage your ride needs within its navigation app. It even includes restaurant reservations, fitness class booking, or even ordering dinner delivery or any other related errands on the go.