Vin Diesel’s ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’ Is joined By Chinese Investors

By Mary Rose Malinao (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 07:59 PM EST
Vin Diesel attends the red carpet and VIP fan screening of the Paramount Pictures 'xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage' on January 12, 2017 at IMAX, PVR, Phoenix Lower Parel in Mumbai, India.

Vin Diesel attends the red carpet and VIP fan screening of the Paramount Pictures 'xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage' on January 12, 2017 at IMAX, PVR, Phoenix Lower Parel in Mumbai, India.(Photo : Getty Images/Ritam Banerjee)

Paramount and Revolution Studios worked hand in hand with the Chinese companies for investing the action-thriller movie. The size of the investment was not revealed but the Huahua and Shanghai Film Group will take charge with the marketing in China.

Vin Diesel's XXX 2002 was a financial success, grossing US$277.4 million worldwide. Although the second sequel XXX: State of the Nation earned not much as the first but American and Chinese investors have seen potential financial success for this 2017 sequel, as Deadline reported.

Diesel will reprise his role as government operative Xander Cage from the first XXX in 2002. Also will return as cast is Samuel Jackson, new casts include Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Ruby Rose, Kris Wu, and Nina Dobrev.

The said project was not the first where Chinese investors collaborated with the American filmmakers to make a huge movie. In the "Star Trek Beyond" the same Chinese company had joined Paramount and earned a $66 million in Chinese box office. In the Michael Bay's 2014 film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" Huahua had been the partner of paramount to market the movie in China. It made a record in Chinese box office as the first foreign film to gross more than $300 million.

According to Variety, Vin Diesel together with co-stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, and Nina Dobrev are expected to pull crowds from China moviegoers since they have already established a population of dedicated fans. The Paramount President of worldwide distribution and marketing Megan Colligan said that they are pleased to collaborate once again with Huahua Media and the Shanghai Film Group, 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' is a film that delivers incredible action and great entertainment and they anticipate a strong showing for the film in China, where their stars have such dedicated fan bases."

XXX: Return of Xander Cage is directed by D.J. Caruso, scripted by F. Scott Frazier, Chad St. John and Rich Wilkes, and produced by Diesel< Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth and Samantha Vincent. The movie will be released in theaters on Friday.

 

 

