'New Star Wars' Title Revealed: 'The Last Jedi'

The long awaited title for the "Star Wars" episode VIII has just been announced, it is "Star Wars: The Last Jedi".

The announcement of the title of the movie excites fans all over the world as well as Star Wars stars themselves. Fans as reported by Comicbook took to Twitter to share their joys over the revealed title.

Daisy Ridley herself was shown on the compilation of images posted in Facebook by a certain nitizen gradually and excitedly waiting for the logo of "The Last Jedi" to zoom in, and her last photo looked like she was happy with the title. Also mentioned in the same website is Mark Hamill who expressed excitement upon knowing the title, Forbes reported.

According to the Telegraph, The film followed the 2015 sequel "The Force Awakens". The plot of the previous sequel will continue as Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as the mysterious powerful Rey, John Boyega as the turned good guy Finn, and Oscar Isaac as pilot Poe Dameron. The late Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa who have finished her scenes before her death will also be featured.

Mark Hamill's participation as Luke Skywalker in ''The Force Awakens'' is very small as he can only be seen in the end. Yet this time, fans which already noticed him and loved to see him in a wider role would be happy since he is expected to play a more prominent role.

As has been speculated by fans the title "The Last Jedi" referred to Luke himself who managed to survive when Ben (Adam Driver) slaughtered his fellow knights in training. Other speculation says that since the word Jedi can be also plural, "The Last Jedi" could refer both Luke and Rey, or it could also include the redeemed Kylo. These speculations just add the excitement for the film that would be released in December 15, 2017.