Monday, January 23, 2017

Monica Lewinsky Scandal In The Works For Future Season Of American Crime Story

By Mary Rose Malinao
First Posted: Jan 22, 2017
Monica Lewinsky attends the gala screening of 'Despite The Falling Snow' on March 23, 2016 in London, United Kingdom

Monica Lewinsky attends the gala screening of 'Despite The Falling Snow' on March 23, 2016 in London, United Kingdom(Photo : Getty Images/Anthony Harvey)

Showrunner Ryan Murphy and American Crime Story producers Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions were inspired by the reception of the viewers and the award-winning first season's material authored by Jeffrey Toobin, the book The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson. Thus, Toobin's 2000 bestselling book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President is reserved to be the source material.  

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Murphy and producers are working for the stars that will play the role of Monica Lewinsky and her colleague Linda Tripp. As remembered Linda Tripp was the one who secretly recorded Lewinsky's words about her relationship with former President Bill Clinton. In that recording Lewinsky admitted having secret affair with the President between November 1995 and March 1997. The scandal caused Clinton's impeachment hearings but finally acquitted by the Senate. The other charges such as perjury and abuse of power were also disproved in the House.

Jeffrey Toobin's People v. O.J. Simpson which is the first season became a high-rated and a certified hit. Its plot, a true-crime became trending to other networks that they also made their own similar plot. For instance, HBO had Jinx,and Netflix with Making a Murderer. Other networks such as NBC and CBS are also developing their crime dramas.

Toobin's participation in that first season American Crime Story is not only the book author but also worked closely as a consultant to the writing staff. Seasons two and three productions are underway, two on Hurricane Katrina and three on assassination of the popular designer Gianni Versace.

The future season which Lewinsky scandal is the main plot will focus on the impeachment chaos touching what led up to it. Still this season will be produced by Murphy and Falchuk, as well as Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson's Color Force banner, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The season would certainly get attention of the American people. It would recall the scandal considered as a disastrous phase of American political history.

 

 

 

 

