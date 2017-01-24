Why Play 'The Witness' on NVIDIA SHIELD TV - 5 Top Reasons to Consider

Jonathan Blow's 'The Witness' is the latest puzzle game that you can now enjoy playing on NVIDIA SHIELD TV. The Braids developer, Jonathan Blow, assures fans that "The Witness" is truly worth both your wits and money.

According to Phandroid, here are the top five reasons for playing "The Witness" on NVIDIA SHIELD TV.

Virtually Creative Paradise

The newly developed game is truly creative and truly appealing as you explore more of the island. Amazing sights such as the gorgeous forests, damp caverns, attractive structures, alabaster cliffs, desert sand, attractive structures and cascading waterfalls. You'll surely be delighted the highly definitive scenes from such vantage points as a scaling hill, the narrow rock trail, or along the canyons.

Mysterious Events

The mysteries to solve in the island are already made of clues. It's up for the gamers to solve the mysteries in each new exciting scene. Putting the puzzle pieces together to unfold the mysteries is a wonderful experience forevery gaming enthusiast.

Maze-like Journey

Jonthan Blow's reputation in creating puzzle games becomes even more profound with "The Witness" existence. Puzzles come in various shapes and sizes here, making them grow more complex as you enter new levels. Clues are available anywhere yet players are never presented with instructions. Anything should not be ignored as everything is a prospective resource.

Gradual Life-like Existence

Rewards in this game come into a gradual lifelike interactive existence. Things happen such as the spread of electricity that makes the previously unresponsive elevators bring you to higher floor levels. Blank slate monitors resent new tricks and challenges in a gradual manner. The gaming environment is interactively thrilling indeed.

Cohesive World

As you solve the puzzles with gradual complexities and awesome sceneries, you will find yourself exploring the island with the knowledge that everything happens for a reason. Nothing is designed accidentally here. You will come to know the reason of every existence while nearing your journey's end.

These things make every gaming experience truly fabulous and even more meaningful especially on NVIDIA SHIELD TV where endless and boundless gaming experience is being made available to your heart's satisfaction.