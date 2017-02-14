Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet: The Ultimate Splendid G-Class Version, Price Expected at $500,000

By Honey A. Demecillo
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017
The new Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet – Trailer – Mercedes-Benz original

At the point when Mercedes began building the G-Wagen in the early 70s, Maybach has been given a treatment and changed into an ultra-luxurious drop-top off-roader. It will be the fourth model line from the late launched Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand, taking after its rendition of the S-Class, S-Class Pullman limousine, and S-Class Coupe.

According to Wired, for over past 40 years, the vehicle has attached to the precise, square shaped, working-class look, yet the look inside uncovers the car has gone delicate. Today, the German automaker uncovered the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, the most extravagant G-Class ever.

The G650 Landaulet is an extended-wheelbase form of the G-Class that has been equipped with a set of climate-controlled and leaning back rub seats as travellers can completely appreciate a massage. Along with is a power-operated convertible half roof to cover, and a twin videos screens. Since privacy is everything, a glass segment that can close the driver from the traveller, flipping from transparent to opaque at the push of a button.

Moreover, Fox News added that G650 Landaulet is fueled by a 6.0-liter twin turbocharged V12 evaluated at 630 hp and 737 pound-feet of torque. The features is an exceptionally hardcore 4x4 system with three locking differentials and rides on a set of entry axles that lift its ground clearance to a high as can be 17.7 inches.

Unluckily, G650 Landaulets is not yet accessible in the United States, as Mercedes will assemble only 99 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulets, and will sell them for a yet to be uncovered. As expected, on and off chance that the value is expected to be in $500,00 range, it can likely affordable cost of a pleasant rugged terrain somewhere to drive on. Mercedes G-Wagen was a utilitarian thing, perfect for military operators who really expected to drive where cleared streets do not lead.

 

