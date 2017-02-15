Angelina Jolie Is Plotting Her Comeback – Will Hire Top PR For Divorce Damage Control

Angelina Jolie has hired a publicist before but she didn't like it. But it looks like she has changed her mind as she is reportedly seeking professional career makeover help. The "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actress has been through tough times after she divorced from Brad Pitt in September 2016. She is now plotting her comeback with the help of top advisers among them Geyer Kosinski, her former manager.

Angelina Jolie has enlisted top career advisers before, Be Entertainment reported. The "Maleficent" star hired political advisers to help her before including Judy Smith, Washington D.C. crisis specialist, Lady Arminka Helic of the UK House of Lords and Chloe Dalton fellow Hague aide. These high profile advisers have helped the UN High Commissioners throughout the years and Angie has apparently sought help from them for her personal affairs.

Aside from these political advisers, Angelina Jolie has also asked the help of a friend and former manager Geyer Kosinski. He was the actress' manager till 2013 but remained close to her after they split. Reports said that she is desperate to hire a professional because her film "First They Killed My Father" is set to premiere soon. Angelina directed the film and is about the life of a Cambodian human rights activist.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie's new film is set to premiere Saturday and no other than Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni will be present, USA Today reported. Other royalties who will grace the premiere are Queen Mother Norodom Minineath Sihanouk and top government officials and will be held at the historic Angkor Wat temple.

There are reports that Angelina Jolie will be present with her Cambodian-born son Maddox at the event. The teen was said to have helped his mother on the film as well. "First They Killed My Father" was filmed in 2015 - 2016 and was Angelina's special project because of the actress' affinity for the country. The "Tomb Raider" actress has started her goodwill work in Cambodia in 2001 in behalf of the U.N. Maddox has been on the set of the movie almost every day after his classes and Angie plans to have him take over her foundation for Cambodia when he gets older.