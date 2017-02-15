Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Bones' Season 12 Spoilers: Brennan's Ex BF Reappears; Episode 8 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

'Bones' Season 12 episode 8 "The Final Chapter: The Grief and The Girl"

"Warehouse 13" star Eddie McClintock will return as a recurring guest star in the upcoming episode of "Bones" Season 12. Add to that, the official plot description and promo clip of episode 8 "The Final Chapter: The Grief and The Girl" is provided here.

According to Buddy TV, "Warehouse 13" star Eddie McClintock will officially reprise his guest role in the upcoming episode of "Bones" Season 12. The 49-year old American actor portrays the role of FBI Agent Tim "Sully" Sullivan.

Sully happens to be Brennan's old flame. He will reappear in "The Final Chapter: The Grief and The Girl".

As per the official plot synopsis of episode 8 titled as "The Final Chapter: The Grief and The Girl", Spoilers Guide notes, "A blast from the past returns. A recent loss creates a rift between Seeley Booth and Temperance Brennan, as they deal with their grief in different ways. Meanwhile, an old flame (returning guest star Eddie McClintock) from Brennan's past comes to visit."

Aside from that, here's a quick rundown of the final twp episodes of "Bones" Season 12 have returned to a more balanced tone.

In "The Tutor in the Tussle," the culprit who shot an upscale school tutor, learned about Camille Saroyan's (Tamara Taylor) dislike of spiders, found out there is something in this world that brings Colin Fisher (Joel Moore) the intern joy, and that James Aubrey's (John Boyd) lack of appetite gives him away every time.

Then in "The Flaw in the Saw", Booth and Brennan settled an argument by log rolling, chainsaw experiments rocked the Jeffersonian.

Elsewhere, a woman running through the woods in a park sees a corpse. Brennan and Booth get a call about it while Brennan is discussing Max Keenan's (Ryan O'Neil) new pacemaker with him. The body was brought to the Jeffersonian, where the team attempted to solve the case. 

"Bones" Season 12 episode 8 is titled as "The Final Chapter: The Grief and The Girl". The upcoming episode is slated to premiere on Wednesday, February 21, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on FOX Television Network.

