Report: 1,700-Year-Old Untouched Tomb Discovered In Mexico

The 1,700-year-old untouched tomb bearing the bones of a dozen male adults has been discovered in Mexico. The untouched tomb belongs to pre-Columbian figurines and statues.

According to Fox News, Archaeologists have discovered the ancient tomb, to the Comala period (between 0 and A.D 500) during work to remodel a Seventh-day Adventist church in Colima, Mexico. The hole that was sealed up with stones, artifacts for grinding and human bones, says by archaeologists.

Rosa Maria Flores Ramirez, physical anthropologists at INAH in Mexico has reported, 12 skulls and other bones were piled up. Among them, some of the skulls showed signs of damage, as well as tooth fractures and wear.

Live Science has reported, the researchers have discovered three burial levels. From the second burial level, the team found two figurines of a male and female that facedown next to two skulls.

The male figure holds an ax, which measures 15 inches tall and 6 inches wide. He was wearing an elaborate headdress with a horn jutting out from it.

On the other hand, the female figurine, which is 12.5 inches by 5.5 inches, shows a woman with a sharp nose and a triangular head. The female wears a banded headdress and has her hands crossed, with the right hand holding a pot.

The figures were sculpted from fine that was polished when complete. The finding is rare because tombs of this type are almost invariably looted before archaeologists can get to them.

The archaeologist at the INAH, Rafael Ruiz said, "The presence of this represents the hint at the worldwide of the groups that inhabited the Colima Valley in that period".

However, archaeologists believe that the first approach with the bone remains, to observe the lesions, and to have more information to know what their way of life was.

The entire Colima Valley was occupied continuously from 1500 B.C to A.D 1500. The entire cultural ethics is lying beneath it.

