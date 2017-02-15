Report: New Sunshine Brings Radio To Remote Parts Of South Sudan

ROSEMONT, IL - DECEMBER 14: iHeart Radio logo is seen onstage during 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 at Allstate Arena on December 14, 2016 in Rosemont, Illinois(Photo : Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for iHeart))

The new country South Sudan has limited access to power means the entire communities are left darkness, especially in remote areas. But now the South Sudan's first solar-powered radio is a game changer.

According to Yahoo, Issa Kassimu, an electrical engineer, came up with the bright idea of setting up the country's first solar-powered local radio station. Since March 2016 the Mayardit radio station has been running successfully in the sunshine.

The new Mayardit FM is not only changing the media, it is also playing the role of game changers role on people live. The South Sudan's vulnerable populations are very isolated and any kind of information darkness can have a devastating impact.

At the time of independence in 2011 more than 2.5 million of people have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict. The majority of them are internally displaced and reliant on word of mouth and radio out how to access food, water, and shelter.

The UNHCR has reported that Mayardit FM, northeast part of South Sudan, is fitted with 84 solar panels and 48 batteries and can broadcast for 24 hours using reserve energy built up from sunlight.

The electrical engineer Kassimu says that so far $172,000 was spent on switching to solar power. The cost will be covered within five years and will eventually save the money on fuel, equipment, and repairs.

The most of the radio stations in South Sudan is depend on electricity while Mayardit FM relies on solar power. The countries 1 percent of the population has the access countries electrical grid. These generators regularly break down due to the unstable energy they produce.

However, the radio stations are not political. But the conflict of the country has affected them. The Radio community says they are more emphasizing on peace and cooperation in South Sudan.

Meanwhile, the radio station has played a role of a game changer on the peoples of South Sudan.

