Report: DARPA Discovers Side Arm 'Fishing Net' That Can Catch Drones In Mid-Air.

The Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency has made a system that can catch drones mid-night. The new DARPA capture system can retrieve drones up to 1100 pounds in weight.

According to LIVE DRONE NEWS, the system can fit in a shipping container and can be set up and operated by two or four people. That is enabling SideArm to be portable.

The system was first tested in December 2016 with a 400-pound Lockheed Martin Fury Unmanned Aerial System (UAS). The tested SideArm accelerated the drone to speeds that it would fly at using an external catapult. The SideArm works through an aircraft carrier hook system which safely catches the drone.

The POPULAR SCIENCE has reported that the original goal was to be able to retrieve drones up to 900 pounds in weight. The new system is capable of retrieving drones up to 1,100 pounds- going beyond DARPA's original objectives.

Graham Drozeski, DARPA program manager said in a press release," side Arms replicate carriers capability to quickly and safely accelerate and decelerate planes through a portable. The low-cost kit that is mission-flexible, compatible with local infrastructure and future tactical unmanned aircraft.

The scientist from DARPA has reported, they have demonstrated a reliable mechanism that can go 20 feet container. The DARPA-worthy challenges had to overcome to make SideArm's envisioned capabilities possible.

SideArm fits in the footprint of a standard 20-foot shipping container. This is shipping container for easy transport by truck, ship, rail, C-130 transport aircraft, and CH-47 heavy-lift helicopter. The whole of the system is designed to operate in truck-mounted and standalone site facilities.

However, the SideArm's small size is achieved by combining its launch and capturing its equipment. That can be folded for transportation. SideArm is a part of a joint program between DARPA and the U.S Navy's Office of Naval Research.

Meanwhile, DARPA is looking for potential transition partners and exploring using sideArm with other UAS platforms.

