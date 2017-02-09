Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Researchers Discover Underwater Landslide In Australia

Researchers have discovered evidence of a massive ancient undersea landslide next to Australia's Great Barrier Reef. The remnants of an ancient undersea landslide are more than 30 times the volume of Uluru.

According to BBC, large blocks, or knolls, and smaller blocks were found scattered up to death of 1,350 meters. This is more than 30 km from the main remnants of the slip known as the Gloria Knoll slide.

Scientists have discovered remains of the slip off Innisfail on Australia's north Queensland coast. Evidence of massive undersea landslide discovery that has taken place more than 300,000 years ago.

The scientist team has made the discovery while conducting while conducting three-dimensional mapping of ancient reefs in the Queensland Trough. This is vast basin adjoining the Great Barrier Reef.

The Queensland's James Cook University's researcher Dr. Robin Beaman said the scientists located a cluster of hills, or knolls, more than 1,100 beneath the surface.

ABC has reported that scientist believes the discovery of the undersea landslide provides new light on science. The deep Great Barrier Reef will reveal a far more complex landscape than previously known.

The research report was published in the journal Marine Geology. In that journal clearly stated that the landslide had the potential to cause a large tsunami.

The scientists have analyzed the data and reported that the impact of a tsunami would have been significantly offset by the presence of coral reefs. Dr. Beaman, part of the research project said," it was an old event, but the discovery will be a worthy topic for research".

However, the scientists found deep marine life including cold-water corals, mollusks, and barnacles were thriving on the knolls. The new finding can reveal the sea life of below 200m or 300m deep.

Meanwhile, the new discovery will put light on the future discovery. The scientist claims that the future research was exciting.

