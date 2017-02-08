Report: Syria Secretly Hanged 13,000 Peoples In Jail, Says Amnesty

The 13,000 peoples in Syria were hanged in five years at a notorious Syrian prison near Damascus, Amnesty international says. They have accused the Syrian government of a "policy of extermination". According to BBC, the new report from human rights group alleges that mass hanging took place every week at Saydnaya prison between September 2011 and December 2015. The bodies were dumped in two mass graves on the outskirts of Damascus between midnight and dawn most Tuesday for at least five years.

Amnesty international says the alleged executions were authorized by the highest levels of the Syrian government. But the government has previously denied killing or mistreating detainees.

ALJAZEERA has reported that a year ago the UN human right expert has witnessed accounts and documentary evidence strongly suggested that tens of thousands of people were being detained. As a result of this "deaths on a massive scale" were occurring in custody.

The new report has suggested that the detainees were brought before a military field court in the Qaboun district for trials. The trials were lasting between one and three minutes.

Amnesty international said, the detainees' would be asked if they had committed crimes alleged to have taken place. The answer is 'yes 'or no. The court has no relation with the rule of law.

After that they were taken into a room in the basement and told the accused had been sentenced to death just minutes before nooses were placed around their necks, the reports add. Then the bodies of the killed person were allegedly loaded into Lorries and transferred to Tishreen military hospital for burial. On the basis of evidence the Amnesty international estimates that between 5,000 and 13,000 people were executed at Saydnaya over five years.

Meanwhile, the human rights group says it contacted the Syrian authorities about the allegations in early January but has not received any response.

