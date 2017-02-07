Earthquake In India: 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits India, NDRF Team Puts On High Alert

CALIPATRIA, CA - JANUARY 16: Mud flies as carbon dioxide gas from deep underground fissures escapes through geothermal mudpots, or mud volcanoes, over the southern San Andreas earthquake fault near the Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge on January 16, 20(Photo : (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images))

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Uttarakhand at around 10.35 pm IST, sending tremors across Delhi-NCR and several states of north and eastern part of India. As a result of this earthquake shaking building, rattling window panes forced people scurrying out of their homes.

According to Hindustan Times, the earthquake jolted at around 10.35 PM and as a result, tremors were felt for about 50 seconds. National Seismological Bureau has reported one was injured in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, apart from that there was no loss of life or damage to property.

The Geological Survey of United States has stated that the earthquake struck at the magnitude of 5.6 with an epicenter 35 km west-north-west of pipal ko ti in Uttarakhand's. The earthquake lasted for 25 to 30 seconds.

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on said on Twitter that he had spoken to officials and taken stock of this situation. The home minister Rajnath Singh had asked for details report and the NDRF has been put on high alert.

India Today has reported the NDRF teams have been rushed Ghaziabad to Uttarakhand's to conduct rescue and relief operations. The NDRF director General RK Pachnanda has stated two teams of National Disaster Response Force were rushed to Rudraprayag district.

The senior official from Dehradun police Ashok Kumar said, "The quake lasted for 25 to 30 seconds. But still, now there is no report of damage and loss so far. In the capital city of Delhi, panicky people rushed out of their homes as the quake hit the city of 16 million people.

However, in 2013 Uttarakhand's has witnessed catastrophic floods that killed over 5,000 peoples. The four districts that were worst affected like Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh.

Meanwhile, the government officials assured the peoples that they are taking appropriate action and try to repair the earthquake damage.

