New England Patriots Expect Tom Brady To Play 3-5 More Years

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots directs his team during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.(Photo : Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images))

The 39 years old, Tom Brady has reported that he wants to play until 45. According to a new report, the New England Patriots may be willing to give him a shot to prove it. In a recent report, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the patriots "will look to extend" Brady's contract following the 2017 season.

According to NFL Network, Ian Rapoport expects Tom Brady, who is 39 years old Tom Brady will play at least another three to five years for the New England Patriots in NFL.This could work on another contract extension as early as next offseason. Brady's current deal runs through the 2019 season.

The new report has revealed Tom Brady has never been shy about plans to lengthen his career at any cost. He has only missed one season in 2008 due to injury. For that, he missed four games in this season. The 39-year-old Brady is showing no signs of slowing down, throwing for 3,554 yards, 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 12 regular season games in 2016.

NFL Network added that the New England Patriots have contracted Brady's long-term production as part of their own long-term planning. And at the same time, they believed that Tom Brady will play 3-5 more years.

CBS has reported that Brady is currently signed with the New England Patriots through the 2019 season when he will be 42. It hopes that if Brady does play five more years, which would take him through his age-44 season. This certainly opens the door to the patriots trading backup Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.

However, the New England Patriots could choose to keep Garoppolo, because he will be a free agent after the 2017 season. Keeping him long-term would require a long-term extension of his own. According to a report, Patriots would have to give him the franchise tag, which would be a 1-year salary north of $20 million.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady is signed for two more seasons, and always said he wants to play into his 40s. Patriots are expecting that to become a reality.

