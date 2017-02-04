E-Cigarettes Smoking Increases The Risk Of Heart Disease, Study Suggests

EL CAJON, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: An electronic cigarette device of the same model as that held by Alfred Olango, 38, when he was shot by police is seen as police and officials leave a video release press conference on September 30, 2016 in El Cajon, Californi(Photo : Photo by David McNew/Getty Images))

Electronic cigarettes may increase the risk of heart disease, a study report suggests. Regular cigarettes are known to cause cardiovascular disease like heart attacks and strokes. Now it looks like that e-cigarettes might have the same effect too.

According to The Science News, the UCLA research team have found two risk factors for heart disease were elevated in 16 e-cigarettes compared with 18 non-smokers.

The study is published on February 1 in JAMA Cardiology. According to the cardiologist Holly Middlekauff," the pattern was spot-on" for what has been seen in heart attack patients and those with heart disease and diabetes.

The use of e-cigarettes is also called vaping. Vaping is also increasing in popularity among teenagers. However, the previous report has suggested e-cigarettes may produce carcinogens. The carcinogens have a serious effect on earth.

Some reported that the study results are not definitive. John Ambrose, a cardiologist with the University of California says, some of the e-cigarette users in the study used to make tobacco, which may have influenced the data.

The Mirror has reported that E-cigarette users in the study had a heartbeat pattern that is also known as epinephrine. Researchers also found signs of increased oxidative stress, an imbalance of certain protective molecules that can cause the hardening and narrowing of arteries.

E-cigs have been on the market for about a decade ago and this is increasingly popular among the teenagers. The use of e-cigs rose to 8.5 percent in 2013 from 3.3 percent in 2010 and in 2014, nearly 13 percent of adults have tried electronic cigarettes.

However, E-cigs have different solvents and most of them contain nicotine. The e-cigs smoked by the study participants all contained nicotine. The nicotine is the major culprit for the body changes in the study.

Meanwhile, the study is very important. The study shows that e-cigarette user's hearts are in "flight or fight" mode all the time, not just when they are smoking.

