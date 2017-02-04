Okapara University Discovers The Cure Medicine For HIV/AIDS, Scientist Confirms

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 01: South Korean students pose in the shape of the 'aids ribbon' during an event to promote the awareness of Aids at Cheonggyecheon on December 1, 2013 in Seoul, South Korea. Seoul Metropolitan Government and other Korea Fede(Photo : Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images))

Prof. Francis Otunta, the Vice Chancellor, Michael Okapara University of Agriculture is currently trending over its feat in finding a lasting cure to HIV/AIDS in the country.

According to The Vanguard, the breakthrough was made by Prof.Maduike Ezeibe, a researcher at the university. Otunta reported to the newsman at the university campus on Wednesday that the finding followed years of scientific research by the institution.

Ezeibe had presented the drug to the University management, Senate and Council, where he explained the process he went through to arrive at his finding, said by Otunta, vice chancellor of Michael Okapara University.

Naija Motherland has reported that Prof. Ezeibe is a researcher in veterinary Medicine and many had surprised by his finding. He had equally presented the drug to his colleagues in the medical field and nobody had contradicted his finding.

The university has released a report and said that they were in the process of mass producing the drug for further clinical trials on person HIV/AIDS in the country.

The drugs were produced with Aluminium Silicate and Magnesium silicate (Synthetic Aluminium-Magnesium Silicate). These two minerals are already in use as medicines for the treatment of various animals and human diseases.

However, if this medicine is approved the relevant authorities the used medicine Ampicillin, Chloroquine, Piperazine, and Sulphadimidine, among others, could be a major foreign exchange earner for Nigeria.

The test of the laboratory research had been published in many international scientific journals, including the British Journal of Medicine and Medical Research among several others.

The research team of the university was also about to sign an MOU with U.S-based Scientific Research Publishing publishers of World Journal of AIDS. Though, the medicine was patented in August 2014 in Nigeria by the call of the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, the first research report was presented in the research finding to the world Virology Conference in Atlanta in 2015 and Antonio (Texas) in 2016.