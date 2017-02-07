Donald Trump Update: Howard Stern Says Trump's Sensitive Ego Won't Survive Presidency

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 26: Team Unicorn member Alison Haislip (L) and radio personality Ralph Cirella attend Howard Stern's 'Geektime' Live Broadcast from Comic-Con 2014 at Hilton Bayfront on July 26, 2014 in San Diego, California(Photo : (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for SiriusXM))

The famous radio personality and a close friend of Donald Trump Howard Stern believe the presidency will be "detrimental" to the mental health of his old friend Donald Trump. That the US president is just "wants to be loved".

The popular American TV personality Stern has invited various time on his radio show over the years. That has given an insight into Mr. Trump's mental wellbeing and his new role as president might affect it.

According to NBC, Stern said in a radio broadcast on Sirius XM satellite radio on Wednesday that "I don't think this is going to be healthy experience for him". He has also suggested Mr. Trump might leave office with gray hair.

Stern and Trump have been friends for decades. When Trump was a New York City real estate mogul playboy in the 1990 and early 2000, Trump was a frequent guest on Stern's radio show.

Mr. Stern added the Presidency will be an "Unhealthy experience" for the businessman for the businessman and attention seeking TV personality like Donald Trump. He said Mr. Trump is "not good for him".

The INDEPENDENT has reported that Stern went on to reveal that he was shocked after hearing the news that Trump was going to run for president. This news was actually very "odd" for him because the two men have such divergent political views.

Stern has added that Mr. Trump once Mr. Trump loves Hollywood and also love the press. But at present, he added Mr. Trump is now on an "anti-Hollywood Kick"

However, since his inauguration, Mr. Trump executive orders on immigration, including the ban of people from seven Muslim-majority countries have been a major protest worldwide. Despite being friends, Mr. Stern said he opposed Mr. Trump's politics.

Meanwhile, Stern firmly believes that Trump's whole presidential bid just started as a lark so that he could get more money out of NBC.

