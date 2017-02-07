Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 | Updated at 4:43 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Update: Howard Stern Says Trump's Sensitive Ego Won't Survive Presidency

By Debabtrata Sabud (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 07, 2017 01:35 AM EST
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 26: Team Unicorn member Alison Haislip (L) and radio personality Ralph Cirella attend Howard Stern's 'Geektime' Live Broadcast from Comic-Con 2014 at Hilton Bayfront on July 26, 2014 in San Diego, California

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 26: Team Unicorn member Alison Haislip (L) and radio personality Ralph Cirella attend Howard Stern's 'Geektime' Live Broadcast from Comic-Con 2014 at Hilton Bayfront on July 26, 2014 in San Diego, California(Photo : (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for SiriusXM))

The famous radio personality and a close friend of Donald Trump Howard Stern believe the presidency will be "detrimental" to the mental health of his old friend Donald Trump. That the US president is just "wants to be loved".

The popular American TV personality Stern has invited various time on his radio show over the years. That has given an insight into Mr. Trump's mental wellbeing and his new role as president might affect it.

According to NBC, Stern said in a radio broadcast on Sirius XM satellite radio on Wednesday that "I don't think this is going to be healthy experience for him". He has also suggested Mr. Trump might leave office with gray hair.

Stern and Trump have been friends for decades. When Trump was a New York City real estate mogul playboy in the 1990 and early 2000, Trump was a frequent guest on Stern's radio show.

Mr. Stern added the Presidency will be an "Unhealthy experience" for the businessman for the businessman and attention seeking TV personality like Donald Trump. He said Mr. Trump is "not good for him".

The INDEPENDENT has reported that Stern went on to reveal that he was shocked after hearing the news that Trump was going to run for president. This news was actually very "odd" for him because the two men have such divergent political views.

Stern has added that Mr. Trump once Mr. Trump loves Hollywood and also love the press. But at present, he added Mr. Trump is now on an "anti-Hollywood Kick"

However, since his inauguration, Mr. Trump executive orders on immigration, including the ban of people from seven Muslim-majority countries have been a major protest worldwide. Despite being friends, Mr. Stern said he opposed Mr. Trump's politics.

Meanwhile, Stern firmly believes that Trump's whole presidential bid just started as a lark so that he could get more money out of NBC.

SEE ALSO

New England Patriots Expect Tom Brady To Play 3-5 More Years

US Defence Secretary Mattis Warns North Korea Of 'Overwhelming' Response To Nuclear Use

E-Cigarettes Smoking Increases The Risk Of Heart Disease, Study Suggests

Okapara University Discovers The Cure Medicine For HIV/AIDS, Scientist Confirms

TagsDonald Trump, The Howard Stern Show, president, Sirius XM

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Elimination Rumours WWE WWE Elimination Rumour

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

'Stranger Things 2' News: Super Bowl 2017 Trailer Reveals Halloween Release, Trailer [VIDEO]

Netflix's "Stranger Things" is coming back for season 2 on Halloween this year.
Mandela effect: We have a new 'Oldest human ancestor'

Oldest Human Ancestor Was Over 500 Million Years Old, Found From The Bottom of the Sea
The 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant - Winner Press Conference

Donald Trump And The Miss Universe Organization: Business Tycoon-Turned-President Was Both Owner And Seller
BURIED TREASURE: ANCIENT GRAVE FOUND BRIMMING WITH JEWELS

Buried Treasure: Iron Age Tomb Reveals an Elite Woman's Grave For Nearly 2,600 Years
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 News: Maisie Williams Detests Episode Leaks of HBO Show
Social worker Nuria Casulleres shows a portrait of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales to an elderly woman during a memory activity at the Cuidem La Memoria elderly home.

Deep Brain Stimulation To Treat Alzheimer's Disease, Same Method Which Successfully Treats Parkinson's
Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics