Iran Vows To Use 'Roaring Missiles' If Threatened, Defies New Sanctions

The new report has suggested Iran would use its missiles if its security is under threat. The elite force defied U.S sanctions on its missile program by holding a military exercise on Saturday.

According to REUTERS, since a recent ballistic missile test, the tension have risen between Tehran and Washington. This tension has promoted U.S President Donald Trump's administration to impose the sanction on individuals and entities linked to the Revolutionary Guards.

Michael Flynn, the national security adviser of Donald Trump said the Washington was putting Iran on notice over its "destabilizing activity". The US president Donald Trump has tweeted Tehran "was playing with fire".

The Telegraph has reported Jim Mattis, the US Defence Secretary said on Saturday the rising number of US forces in the Middle East to address Iran's "misbehavior". But at the same time, he warned that the world would not tolerate the misbehavior Iranian activities.

The report from Iranian state agency has stated that home-made missile system, radars, command and control centers, and cyber warfare would be tested in the drill.

However, Teheran on Wednesday has confirmed that they had tested a new ballistic missile. They also reported that the test did not breach the Islamic Republics with world powers or a UN Security Council resolution endorsing the pact.

From 2015, Iran has test-fired several ballistic missiles, but the latest test was the first since Trump entered as a president. During the election campaign, Trump said he would stop Iran's missile program.

The UNSC held an emergency meeting on Tuesday and recommended the missile testing be studied at the committee level. The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley called the test "unacceptable". The resolution urged Tehran to refrain from work on a ballistic missile to deliver nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Tehran has declined the report and says they have not carried out any work on missiles specifically to carry nuclear payloads.

