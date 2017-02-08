Kabul Blast Report: Suicide Bomber Killed 20 Peoples At Kabul's Supreme Court

FORT HOOD, TX - NOVEMBER 5: The soldiers memorial reads the date November 5, 2009 at a remembrance service recognizing the 13 victims killed in the Ft. Hood attacks on the one year anniversary in Killeen, Texas on November 5, 2010. Major Nidal Malik Hasan(Photo : (Photo by Ben Sklar/Getty Images))

The suicide bombing in Afghanistan has been killed 20 peoples and another 45 peoples are injured in Kabul. The Afghanistan official has confirmed the news.

According to ALJAZEERA, the bomb blast has wounded 41 peoples in Kabul. The suspected suicide bomber has targeted the Supreme Court Building in the Afghan capital. They hit near the side door used for court employees to leave at the end of the court work.

The deputy spokesman for the interior ministry Najib Danish said, the attacker was on foot and detonated his suicide vest packed with explosives near the employees and other peoples. The suspected suicide bomber was coming out of the main court building.

Advertisement

There was no immediate claim for the attack, which bore the hallmark of Taliban. As in recent months, a number of deadly bombings were carried out by Taliban and other militants.

The ABC NEWS has reported that the insurgents have been at war with the U.S-backed government for 15 years. That have been targeted the judiciary since the execution of six convicted insurgents in last May.

The armed group has repeatedly issued statements threatening to target employees at Afganistan's justice system. The report has suggested that they are not happy with the way they are working.

The news of Kabul bombing attack came after a roadside bombing that killed top governmental official in western Farah province. Qari Yusuf Ahmed, the Taliban spokesman said the group has claimed the responsibility for that attack.

The Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has condemned the Supreme Court attack by saying that they are the "enemies of our people". The Kabul US Embassy called the attack as "an attack on the very foundation of Afghan democracy and rule of law".

Meanwhile, the Taliban fighters for a long time have frequently used roadside bombs and suicide attacks in front of government office.

