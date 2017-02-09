Report: Journalists Call Out White House Claims On Terror-Reporting

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 7: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with county sheriffs during a listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration will return to c(Photo : (Photo by Andrew Harrer - Pool/Getty Images))

The Journalists were called at White House claim that media outlets are failing to adequately report the terror attack. To support President Donald Trump claims the White House has distributed a list of 78 terror attack.

According to CNN, the list includes many atrocities that received many blanket western media coverage including the Paris Bata clan attacks, the Nice truck killing, and the San Bernardino shootings. The list also includes last year's attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando and the mass shooting and bombing in California, in 2015

Trump at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida said the attacks were happening all over Europe. He also claimed that in many cases the dishonest press doesn't want to report it.

The 78 major terrorist attacks were inspired by ISIS since September 2014. The White House official said most of these attacks did not receive adequate attention from Western media sources. But the media has claimed that they have robustly covered many of those attacks and terror in general.

The Washington Post has reported that Trump believes the attacks are not "unreported but underreported". The White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters has reported that they want media to wall-to-wall coverage of this report.

"I'm really troubled by that", said by Washington post columnist David Ignatius. He also said," We have brave colleagues who every day are taking big risks to cover these stories".

However the listed attack span from September 2014 to December 2016. The attack includes Paris attack, the truck attack in Nice and Berlin, the Brussels airport attack, the Istanbul airport attack and the Sydney siege.

The White House only mentions attacks that appear or have been carried out with Islamic motives and removed other terrorist operations. It does not mention the recent terror attack on a mosque in Quebec City.

Meanwhile, Trump has used terror attacks issue to justify his controversial ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering into the US.

