Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 09, 2017 | Updated at 2:01 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Animation Shows Four Alien Planets Orbiting A Star 129 Light Years Ago

By Debabtrata Sabud (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 12:32 PM EST
NASA Ames Research Center on December 5, 2011 in Moffett Field, Califo

NASA Ames Research Center on December 5, 2011 in Moffett Field, Califo(Photo : (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

A mesmerizing new animation showing four massive planets orbiting a sun five times brighter than the Sun. That has offered a rare glimpse of a distant solar system.

According to The Mirror, the known star is HR 8799, 129 light years away, located in the constellation of Pegasus. The star is less than 60 million years old, meaning it shines far better than our own sun, which formed about 4.6 billion years ago.

The four planets, each are more massive than Jupiter. The length of the single orbit estimated to be between 40 years and 400 years. The orbit of the planet is in roughly Keplerian motion around the star almost circular, but not entirely.

The Daily Mail is reported that the animation was created by Jason Wang, an astronomy graduate student at the University of California. They found it Berkeley based on eight observations of the four planets, dating back to 2009.

The new report has suggested that the objects have vastly different orbital periods, from 40 years to more than 400. This means that their individual orbital periods are in nearly precise ratio with the others.

The scientist team first imaged the HR 8799 planets. After additional observations in 2009-2010, the researchers discovered the fourth planet around HR 8799.

The research was conducted by Christian Maoris of the National Research council of Canada Herzberg Institute of Astrophysics. According to Many Worlds, they have analyzed the data.

The four planets may be "in resonance" with each other, meaning that each planet has an orbital period in nearly precise ratio with the others in the system, reported by Jason Wang, an astronomy graduate student at the University of California.

The scientist believes that the new technique allows artifacts of the data reduction process. This technique can be used to consider nuisances to better constraints the positions of the planet.

Meanwhile, the researchers continue to observe this system. They will watch to see if it is stable or if some of the planets will be ejected.

SEE ALSO

Report: Syria Secretly Hanged 13,000 Peoples In Jail, Says Amnesty

Kabul Blast Report: Suicide Bomber Killed 20 Peoples At Kabul's Supreme Court

Earthquake In India: 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits India, NDRF Team Puts On High Alert

Iran Vows To Use 'Roaring Missiles' If Threatened, Defies New Sanctions

TagsAnimation, new planet, New Planet Discovery, universe

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed

Reports of a fling between Madonna and Drake before the awkward kiss at the Coachella Music Festival have surfaced.
SundanceTv and The Hollywood Reporter Festival Kick Off Party

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Cable is 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan; Wolverine Cameo Finally? [RUMORS]
'Worlds, Galaxies, And Universes: Live Action At The Walt Disney Studios' Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' News: See What Jack Sparrow is Up To in Newest 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Super Bowl Trailer [VIDEO]
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

'Stranger Things 2' News: Super Bowl 2017 Trailer Reveals Halloween Release, Trailer [VIDEO]
Episode Three Preview Screening Of 'Sherlock'- Photocall

'Sherlock' News: Mark Gatiss Explains Why He is Unfazed by Season 4 Fan Backlash; Fifth Season Rumors
Mandela effect: We have a new 'Oldest human ancestor'

Oldest Human Ancestor Was Over 500 Million Years Old, Found From The Bottom of the Sea
The 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant - Winner Press Conference

Donald Trump And The Miss Universe Organization: Business Tycoon-Turned-President Was Both Owner And Seller

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics