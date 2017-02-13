Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Report: North East Affected By Biggest Winter Snow Storm

By Debabrata Sabud (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 13, 2017 12:36 AM EST
STONY BROOK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Snowfall along a fence on Cedar St. during a blizzard that hit the metro area on February 9, 2017 in Stony Brook, New York. A major winter storm warning is forecast from Pennsylvania to Maine with the New York City area expe

STONY BROOK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Snowfall along a fence on Cedar St. during a blizzard that hit the metro area on February 9, 2017 in Stony Brook, New York. A major winter storm warning is forecast from Pennsylvania to Maine with the New York City area expe(Photo : Photo by Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images))

The biggest storm is struck the Northeast dropped a foot or more of snow along the New York-to-Boston corridor on Thursday. As a result turning road made treacherously and giving millions of people weather whiplash a day.

According to CNBC, the first snow-related death was reported in New York on Thursday. The doorman shoveling snow on the Upper East Side died after slipping and falling through a glass window. The 59-year old man sustained cuts to his neck and face and he was pronounced death at Metropolitan Hospital center.

As a result of this Airlines already have canceled more than 1,600 flights along the storm path as of midday Thursday. According to Flight Aware, most of those canceled flight were at the Newark, New Jersey; Boston; and John F. Kennedy International Airports.

The Akron Beacon Journal has reported the public school has closed in New York, Boston and Philadelphia. The latter two have also declared snow emergencies, which affect city services and parking. All the local offices of the New Jersey have been closed for non-essential personnel.

The National Weather Service has estimated that 8 to 12 inches of snow in New York and 12 to 15 inches in Boston are possible. More than 60 million people will be dealing with the wintry weather, said by the spokesperson from National Weather Service.

The local government official has taken few crucial steps for this condition. With whiteout conditions and snow, ice roads, officials urged residents not to drive. In New York city the bus service was not operating for the whole day.

Martin Walsh, Boston Mayor also said the city's public school system have shut down for Thursday. He urged people to be "looking out for your elderly neighbors, disabled neighbors who might not be able to help themselves".

Meanwhile, the local state police responded to nearly 200 vehicles crashes on Thursdays. The natural phenomenon was known as "thundersnow" in Rhode Island.

