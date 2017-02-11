Report: Lunar Eclipse, Comet Star In Night Sky Show This Weekend, Scientist Confirms

A supermoon rises above central London on December 14, 2016. The phenomenon happens when the moon is full at the same time as, or very near, perigee -- its closest point to Earth on an elliptical, monthly orbit. / AFP / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS (Photo : DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images))

A full moon and comet share double billing in special night show this weekend. The full moon will pass into Earth's outer shadow or penumbra.

According to ABC 7, a lunar eclipse will start off Friday night. On that day, the moon will pass into Earth's outer shadow.

The moon won't be blacked out like in a full eclipse. Only major part of the moon will be shaded, but it should be easily visible from much of the world.

Advertisement

The KRISTV has reported, comet 45P will zoom past Earth early Saturday morning. It will be an extremely close encounter that is relatively passing within 7.7 million miles of Earth. The relative speed of the comet is 14.2 miles per second or a breakneck 51,120 mph.

The report from NASA scientist has reported, a penumbral eclipse happens only when the moon passes through the Earth's partial shadow. The sky will not darken completely. The phenomena will be visible in some parts of the world on Friday and on Saturday in others.

The scientist hopes that Friday, Feb.10 offers the best viewing in North America after sunset. The best views of the natural scenario will be from the eastern portions of North and South America. So the report looks Friday's full moon looks less bright than others.

The Native Americans people called the full moon as Snow Moon. February's moon gets that name because that is the month the heaviest snows tend to fall. The abundance of snow can make hunting a bit difficult; some also called February's full moon the "Hunger Moon".

The scientific report has stated that the final treat in the weekend's celestial trio of events is the appearance of Comet 45P. Skywatchers will need to stay up extra late. The best viewing time is anticipated to be about 3 a.m Saturday, Feb.11.

Meanwhile, many stargazers are recommending that folks still bring out binoculars or a telescope to catch a good look at the comet's blue-green streak in the sky.

