Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 11, 2017 | Updated at 9:35 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Report: Lunar Eclipse, Comet Star In Night Sky Show This Weekend, Scientist Confirms

By Debabrata Sabud (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 11, 2017 09:02 PM EST
A supermoon rises above central London on December 14, 2016. The phenomenon happens when the moon is full at the same time as, or very near, perigee -- its closest point to Earth on an elliptical, monthly orbit. / AFP / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

A supermoon rises above central London on December 14, 2016. The phenomenon happens when the moon is full at the same time as, or very near, perigee -- its closest point to Earth on an elliptical, monthly orbit. / AFP / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS (Photo : DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images))

                                  A full moon and comet share double billing in special night show this weekend. The full moon will pass into Earth's outer shadow or penumbra.

According to ABC 7, a lunar eclipse will start off Friday night. On that day, the moon will pass into Earth's outer shadow.

The moon won't be blacked out like in a full eclipse. Only major part of the moon will be shaded, but it should be easily visible from much of the world.

The KRISTV has reported, comet 45P will zoom past Earth early Saturday morning. It will be an extremely close encounter that is relatively passing within 7.7 million miles of Earth. The relative speed of the comet is 14.2 miles per second or a breakneck 51,120 mph.

The report from NASA scientist has reported, a penumbral eclipse happens only when the moon passes through the Earth's partial shadow. The sky will not darken completely. The phenomena will be visible in some parts of the world on Friday and on Saturday in others.

The scientist hopes that Friday, Feb.10 offers the best viewing in North America after sunset. The best views of the natural scenario will be from the eastern portions of North and South America. So the report looks Friday's full moon looks less bright than others.

The Native Americans people called the full moon as Snow Moon. February's moon gets that name because that is the month the heaviest snows tend to fall. The abundance of snow can make hunting a bit difficult; some also called February's full moon the "Hunger Moon".

The scientific report has stated that the final treat in the weekend's celestial trio of events is the appearance of Comet 45P. Skywatchers will need to stay up extra late. The best viewing time is anticipated to be about 3 a.m Saturday, Feb.11.

Meanwhile, many stargazers are recommending that folks still bring out binoculars or a telescope to catch a good look at the comet's blue-green streak in the sky.

SEE ALSO

Researchers Discover Underwater Landslide In Australia

Animation Shows Four Alien Planets Orbiting A Star 129 Light Years Ago

Qatar Spending $500 Million A Week For 2022 World Cup Infrastructure Projects

Report: Journalists Call Out White House Claims On Terror-Reporting

TagsLunar, total lunar eclipse, Comet, north america

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Girl Meets World spoilers Girl Meets World updates

Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry to Chicago Bulls and More

Anthony Davis to Boston Celtics and DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards.
NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team
NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition
New England Patriots Victory Parade

Tom Brady Is Recognized As The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga A Total Performer At Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show [VIDEO]
Magic Johnson Speaks at NBA All-Star Game 2016

Magic Johnson Joins Los Angeles Lakers For Front Office Role
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

Kevin Durant’s Return To Oklahoma City Drama Put On Hold; Warriors Must Face Grizzlies First

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics