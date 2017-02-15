Report: The Details Of North Korean Missile, Revealed By Pentagon.

The Pentagon reveals one of its harshest rebukes of North Korea's recent successful round of ballistic missile tests. The North Korea has traveled farther than any other missile of its type by the rogue nation.

According to CNN, the launch involved the first land-based test of an intermediate-range missile. The missile was launched from a west coast missile site; it flew further than any previous North Korean tests, about 300 miles before dropping into the Sea of Japan.

The captain Jeff Davis said, the launch represented a "clear grave threat to our national security". It was launched on a "high trajectory" traveling for 14 minutes before splashing down.

The Washington Times has reported, the KN-11-mod 2 missile was launched from the northwest region of the communist regime on Saturday evening. The president of North Korea's 33-year-old dictator Kim Jung Un was present at the test site.

The Pentagon has suggested that the new missile had a range of 2,500 miles and used solid fuel, enabling the missiles to be moved around easier and requiring less maintenance than liquid fuel. The missile was originally designed to be launched from a submarine.

The earlier missile KN-11 has a shorter range than the BM-25 Musudan Hich was tested in June. The KN-11 has a range of up to 1,600 miles.

As a result of this, the US Navy has positioned two warships with anti-ballistic missile capability in the Sea of Japan as part of the "heightened presence". However the Pentagon is not worried about this latest launch, but is concerned about an intercontinental ballistic missile that could one day target the US, a Pentagon official said.

However, the missile test of North Korea has coincided with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit with President Donald Trump. Till now, North Korea has conducted 24 missile tests and two nuclear tests.

The missile test of North Korea has kept grave concern to the US and the other parts of the world. The Pentagon official said," It's a threat to our internal security".

